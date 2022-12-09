This Week in Transportation News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire

U.S. Department of Defense Awards $50 Million Contract to Kodiak Robotics for Autonomous U.S. Army Ground Reconnaissance Vehicles

Kodiak will develop autonomous vehicle technology for the Army to navigate complex terrain, diverse operational conditions and GPS-challenged environments, while also providing the Army the ability to remotely operate vehicles when necessary.

Hyundai Mobis to Unveil New Technologies for Purpose-built Mobility at CES 2023

The new convergence technology incorporates advanced systems such as self-driving sensors, e-corner modules for independent driving and steering, and MR (mixed reality) displays into the vehicle frames.

Final Boeing 747 Airplane Leaves Everett Factory

"For more than half a century, tens of thousands of dedicated Boeing employees have designed and built this magnificent airplane that has truly changed the world. We are proud that this plane will continue to fly across the globe for years to come," said Kim Smith , Boeing Vice President and general manager, 747 and 767 Programs.

Motional Launches First Robotaxi Service on the Uber Network

" Las Vegas is the first of many cities in which Motional's AVs will become an everyday transportation option for Uber customers looking for a safe and convenient ride," said Akshay Jaising , Motional's Vice President of Commercialization.

World's Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in New York City as MSC Cruises Welcomes MSC Seascape to Fleet

MSC Seascape is one of the largest cruise ships ever to dock in Manhattan , at more than 170,000 gross tons with a capacity of 5,877 guests. She is also one of the more environmentally advanced cruise ships at sea, featuring a wide range of latest generation environmental technologies and solutions.

Pratt & Whitney Awarded F135 Engine Core Upgrade Contract

Jill Albertelli , president of Pratt & Whitney's Military Engines business, said, "The F-35 engine core upgrade saves taxpayers $40 billion in lifecycle costs and builds upon a combat-tested engine architecture that has more than one million flight hours."

Hertz Announces Settlement Agreements Related to Past Legal Claims

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. announced the settlement of 364 pending claims relating to vehicle theft reporting, bringing resolution to more than 95% of its pending theft reporting claims. The company will pay an aggregate amount of approximately $168 million by year-end to resolve these disputes.

Convoy, J.B. Hunt, and Uber Freight Join Forces to Tackle Lack of API Standards Across Freight Shipments

The standard will bring more cohesion and resiliency to the movement of goods, making it easier to book and manage appointments, optimize processes for drivers, shippers and receivers, and drive operational efficiencies for the industry at large.

Latest Upgraded Points Survey Reveals Biggest Airport Pet Peeves, U.S. Airlines With the Most Complaints, Mishandled Baggage, Cancellations, and More

"For American travelers, lost baggage is worth more compensation than a delayed flight or annoying passenger incidents. But the whole study is really a fascinating look into the psychology of travelers and how companies are addressing issues that arise," said Alex Miller , Founder of Upgraded Points.

CARFAX Hits 30 Billion Records in Vehicle History Database

Faisal Hasan , CARFAX General Manager of Data, said, "On average, we load more than 6.6 million records every single day. That can be anything from open safety recalls to vehicle registrations to new accident information."

