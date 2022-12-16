This Week in Transportation News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the auto and transportation industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

United Airlines Unveils Historic Order to Purchase Up To 200 New Boeing Widebody Planes

The order for 100 new 787 Dreamliners - plus options to add 100 more - represents the largest widebody aircraft order by a U.S. carrier in commercial aviation history.

Subaru Announces Recall on 2019-2022 Model Year Ascent

The ground bolt that secures the ground terminal of the Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) heater may have been improperly fastened during vehicle production. This potential condition may result in the melting of the ground terminal and surrounding components, increasing the risk of fire when the PTC heater is in operation. There have been no crashes or injuries due to this issue.

Carnival Cruise Line Unveils New Details for Carnival Venezia

Carnival Venezia's outdoor spaces feature Italian touches as well and some first-in-fleet features, with a Lido deck modeled after the Italian Riviera that boasts a retractable roof, so the pool can still be enjoyed when the ship departs and returns to New York in colder months.

Naughty or Nice: GasBuddy Study Reveals U.S. Cities with the 'Scroogiest' Holiday Drivers

A new survey from GasBuddy reveals that drivers in certain cities across the United States are up to 54% more aggressive than the average driver.

Splashdown! NASA's Orion Returns to Earth After Historic Moon Mission

NASA's Orion spacecraft splashed down in the Pacific Ocean, west of Baja California , at 9:40 a.m. PST Sunday after a record-breaking mission, traveling more than 1.4 million miles on a path around the Moon and returning safely to Earth, completing the Artemis I flight test.

Panasonic Energy and Lucid Group Announce Agreement to Supply Lithium-Ion Batteries for Lucid Air Luxury EVs

Peter Rawlinson , Lucid's CEO and CTO, said, "This agreement will help us meet the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries as we continue to ramp production of the full Lucid Air line-up in 2023 and expect to begin production of our Gravity SUV in 2024."

2024 Mazda CX-90 Will Be Available with Performance-Oriented Plug-In Hybrid

This all-new e-Skyactiv powertrain, tuned specifically for the North American market, will provide customers with the best of both worlds in terms of performance and efficiency.

Hyundai Motor Group Robots Get Rolling with Pilot Programs to Advance Last-mile Delivery

By adding the autonomous driving capability, the PnD-based robot can find the optimal route within the area to deliver packages to recipients. It can recognize and avoid fixed and moving objects and drive smoothly, providing a fast delivery time.

A Stunner is Born: All-New 2023 Toyota Prius Expected This January

With a sleek new exterior design, a reimagined interior and an amped up hybrid powertrain, this new Prius is built for style, performance and efficiency.

New Research: Americans Warming Up to Electric Vehicles, but Many Misconceptions Remain

"For the record, lithium-ion batteries should never be put in the trash or the household recycling bin, but these survey responses help explain why we sometimes see fires and explosions in waste management facilities and recycling centers. Used batteries should be dropped off at authorized collection points, many of which can be found at the big box hardware stores," said Roger Lin , VP of Marketing & Government Relations at Ascend Elements.

SOURCE PR Newswire