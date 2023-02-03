This Week in Transportation News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Boeing's final 747 and Mazda's 2024 CX-90.

Boeing, Atlas Air Celebrate Delivery of Final 747, an Airplane that Transformed Aviation and Global Air Travel

Boeing employees who designed and built the first 747, known as the "Incredibles," returned to be honored at the Everett factory where the journey of the 747 began in 1967. The factory produced 1,574 airplanes over the life of the program.

Honeywell Begins Using Sustainable Aviation Fuel to Test its World-Class Aircraft Auxiliary Power Units and Propulsion Engines

"At Honeywell, we see SAF as a logical path to decarbonize the aviation industry and we consider our facilities as laboratories for sustainable innovation," said Dave Marinick , president of Engines and Power Systems, Honeywell Aerospace.

RVshare Launches "The Road Ahead" to Inspire and Inform RV Travelers Featuring a list of travel trends and insights, top destinations, and upcoming events, RVshare will also be providing suggested RV rental and campground recommendations for the months to come.

Mazda Debuts First-Ever 2024 Mazda CX-90

Built on Mazda's all-new large platform, the three-row crossover represents the company's new flagship vehicle with wider, longer, and more aggressive proportions that perfectly blend its high-performance appearance with world-class refinement.

Pyka Unveils The World's Largest Autonomous Electric Cargo Airplane: Pelican Cargo With a range of up to 200 miles, a payload of up to 400 pounds in 66 cubic feet of cargo volume and a nose-loading configuration with a sliding cargo tray, the Pelican Cargo platform will enhance express logistics networks, enable connectivity of remote rural communities, and ensure fast and reliable access to vital goods and supplies for areas in need.

United, Tallgrass, and Green Plains Form Joint Venture to Develop New Sustainable Aviation Fuel Technology Using Ethanol

If the technology is successful, Blue Blade is expected to proceed with the construction of a pilot facility in 2024, followed by a full-scale facility that could begin commercial operations by 2028. The offtake agreement could provide for enough SAF to fly more than 50,000 flights annually between United's hub airports in Chicago and Denver .

Lotus Technology to Go Public through Business Combination with L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp

Mr. Qingfeng Feng , Chief Executive Officer of Lotus Tech, commented, "This is an exciting time for Lotus Tech as we work towards delivering our first fully electric hyper SUV, applying our innovation and engineering expertise to meet the rising global demand for luxury EVs."

American Rheinmetall Vehicles and GM Defense Win Contract for the First Phase of the U.S. Army's Common Tactical Truck Program

The aim of the multi-phased program is to replace the Army's family of heavy tactical trucks with production of up to 40,000 trucks valued at up to $14 billion .

Tau concludes €9m series-B round to scale up production for e-mobility Its wire addresses the industry's demand for the next generation of electric motors with a reduced carbon footprint, using less resources and improving the electric vehicles' efficiency, range and recharge time.

StoreDot and Circulor partner to deliver supply chain transparency for EV battery cell materials

StoreDot and Circulor's collaboration has already begun, and the two companies are implementing Circulor's traceability solution to follow upstream battery material production and the corresponding embedded carbon emissions.

