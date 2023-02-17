This Week in Transportation News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a robotaxi hitting public roads and a new electric ferry in California.

Zoox Purpose-Built Robotaxi is First in the World to Operate on Public Roads

Zoox's ground-up design, which does not include traditional driving controls such as a steering wheel or pedals, incorporated Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards performance requirements directly into its vehicle and added more than 100 safety innovations not available in today's passenger cars.

Boeing Doubles Sustainable Aviation Fuel Purchase for Commercial Operations, Buying 5.6 Million Gallons for 2023

Sheila Remes, Boeing vice president of Environmental Sustainability, said, "This SAF procurement makes up 25% of Boeing's total jet fuel needs for last year including our production, delivery, Boeing ecoDemonstrator, and Dreamlifter flights, and we aim to increase that portion in the years to come."

HEVO to Collaborate with Stellantis on Wireless EV Charging

Wireless charging is designed to increase simplicity and safety, while removing operational friction associated with cord management. HEVO's award-winning technology is up to 95% efficient (grid-to-battery) and is compliant with SAE and UL wireless charging standards.

Air India Selects Up to 290 Boeing Jets to Serve Its Strategy for Sustainable Growth

The airline will purchase 190 737 MAXs, including 737-8s and 737-10s, with options for 50 more jets, serving the carrier's domestic and international network

BuklUp Releases App to Make Ride Hailing Safer and Easier BuklUp is thrilled to announce the release of its app, which aims to aggregate existing transportation providers, such as ride-hailing services, taxis, corporate fleets, etc., into a single, user-friendly platform.

Hyundai Introduces Free Anti-Theft Software Upgrade, Beginning With More Than 1 Million Elantras, Sonatas and Venues

The free upgrade will be performed by Hyundai dealers and will take less than one hour for installation. Following completion of the upgrade, each vehicle will be affixed with window decals to alert would-be thieves that the vehicle is equipped with enhanced anti-theft technology.

Insurtech startup OpenEyes emerges from stealth with $23M , catering to fleets with tech-powered commercial auto insurance

Using OpenEyes's innovative technology, fleet managers and safety officers can identify the sources of risk in their fleet, empowering them to implement practices that reduce the frequency of accidents. In addition, OpenEyes enables precise underwriting and streamlines claims handling and prevention.

Ram Truck Brand Reveals Highly Anticipated All-new, All-electric Ram 1500 REV in 60-Second 'Premature Electrification' Big Game Commercial, Opens Up Online Reservations

Olivier Francois , global chief marketing officer, Stellantis, said, "As we open reservations today for a place in line to pre-order the all-electric Ram 1500 REV, we wanted to directly address any potential concerns about EV truck ownership using an approach that we believe will resonate with our truck-buying consumers."

Subaru of America, Inc. Recalling 1,182 Model Year 2023 Subaru Solterra SUVs These vehicles were the subject of an earlier recall requiring the replacement of original hub bolts. Subaru identified an issue with vehicles repaired at two port locations by one particular team of contractors.

PG&E and Angel Island Ferry Partner to Launch California's First Zero-Emission, Electric Short-Run Ferry

"This partnership marks a significant expansion of our resources beyond land-based electric vehicles, and it demonstrates how we deliver for our hometowns and in support of California's clean energy goals," said Lydia Krefta , PG&E's Director for Clean Energy Transportation.

SOURCE PR Newswire