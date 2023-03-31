This Week in Transportation News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the top EV picks from Cars.com and Jeep's new concept vehicles.

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the auto and transportation industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Cars.com Releases its 2023 Top Picks for Electric Vehicles

Cars.com experts examined the price, range, comfort and features of 40-plus EV models on sale in 2023 to determine the Top Picks for Value, Family, Luxury and Commuters.

Dodge Fires Up Ordering for Challenger SRT Demon 170 - World's Fastest, Quickest and Most Powerful Muscle Car Ever Produced

After identifying a dealer with available allocation through the Horsepower Locator tool, customers must contact the dealer directly to discuss a potential order.

Selective Insurance Survey Finds the Dog Days of Driving are Here: Our Furry Friends Create Driver Distractions on US Roadways

The study, conducted online by The Harris Poll, found that 91% of licensed drivers who drove with their dogs over the last 12 months admitted to interacting with them while driving. Many of these interactions required the driver to take their hands off the wheel or eyes off the road.

Jeep® Brand Hits the Trails at 57th Annual Easter Jeep Safari With Collection of New Concepts

Seven one-of-a-kind Jeep concept vehicles take four-wheeling to the next level and prove why there's nothing quite like legendary Jeep 4x4 capability.

Atlanta Motorsports Park Becomes First Race Track to Install Level 3 Fast Chargers for High Performance EVs

These EV "superchargers" offer up to 180kW of charging, providing up to 125 miles of range in 10min with a maximum 400A output current. A total charge requires just 20 – 30 minutes for most vehicles.

Nikola Celebrates 100 Sale Order Milestone for Nikola Tre Hydrogen FCEV Class 8 Truck

With a range of up to 500 miles and an estimated fueling time of approximately 20 minutes based upon expected technology improvements, the Nikola Tre FCEV is anticipated to have among the longest ranges of all commercially available zero tailpipe emission Class 8 trucks.

Club Car Launches New U.S. Street Legal Utility Vehicle

The Club Car Urban features automotive styling, ergonomic design, a top speed of 25mph on roads, and customization. Customers can choose between a pickup bed or van box version, both equipped with heater options, Bluetooth stereo, in-cab refrigerator, first aid kit, and fire extinguisher.

SimX Awarded U.S. Air Force Contract to Develop VR Medical Support Training Simulations for Aeromedical Evacuation and Critical Care Air Transport Training

This new project will focus on adapting the current tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) technology to include AE/CCATT-specific training capabilities, such as high-fidelity aircraft environments and medical sets, kits, and outfits.

BRP Teams Up With Tread Lightly! and Ridesafe to Promote Responsible Riding The program promotes safety, the environment, and riding etiquette. Tread Lightly! and BRP have committed to developing trainings and other tools dedicated to driving positive change through BRP's worldwide dealer network and all powersports riders.

Hagerty Garage + Social Opens Miami Car Culture Clubhouse Hagerty Garage + Social Miami offers a premium clubhouse and car storage facility for car lovers and collectors. Garage + Social Miami features climate-controlled, dust-free storage with 24-hour security, personalized service, maintenance and detailing.

