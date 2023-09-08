This Week in Transportation News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Audi's use of technology to improve safety at bus stops and Hyundai's in-car payment service.

Audi and Navistar showcase technology designed to help make back to school safer at bus stops

With C-V2X direct communications technology, the driver receives a direct message alert in the cockpit of the Audi vehicle providing an early notification of an approaching school bus stop situation. The alert is provided even when the school bus is not visible to the driver such as around a corner, over a hill or if the driver's view is blocked by other vehicles.

Boeing, Aviation Capital Group Finalize Order for 13 737 MAX Jets

The 737 MAX family offers carriers enhanced efficiency and route flexibility for short- and medium-haul air travel, making it a valuable asset for airplane lessors such as ACG. Lessors have ordered more than 1,300 737 MAX jets.

Hyundai Introduces In-Vehicle Payment Service, Hyundai Pay, on All-New 2024 Kona

The Hyundai Pay system allows customers to find and pay for things with their vehicle's touchscreen using securely stored credit card information.

Lucid Motors Debuts the Lucid Air Midnight Dream Edition during the International Motor Show 2023 in Munich

The Lucid Air Midnight Dream Edition is a new darkly styled configuration of the Lucid Air that has never before been produced. An Air Dream Edition with Lucid's sinister Stealth theme, it features finely finished, dark polished exterior trim and 21-inch Aero Dream wheels with satin black inserts.

FuelCell Energy and Toyota Announce Completion of World's First "Tri-gen" Production System

Tri-gen will enable Toyota Logistic Services (TLS) Long Beach to be the company's first port vehicle processing facility in the world powered by onsite-generated, 100 percent renewable energy and represents the types of innovative and bold investments the company is making as part of its environmental sustainability strategy.

Continental and Google Cloud Announce Partnership to Accelerate Automotive Innovation

As a first major benefit for consumers, Continental will integrate Google Cloud's Conversational AI technologies directly into its Smart Cockpit High-Performance Computer (HPC) solution, running on Android Automotive OS (AAOS), to help redefine automotive voice assistants.

Firefly Aerospace Awarded Multi-Launch Agreement with L3Harris

The agreement further positions Firefly as the leader in small-lift launch services as the company ramps up production of its Alpha vehicle to support the growing needs of both government and commercial customers.

Ultra-Quiet, Wingless 'Flying Car' Promises 160 mph and 300+ mi. Range Using NASA-Proven "Thrusters"

An exciting new mode of personal airborne mobility, about the size of a Tesla Model S, has been revealed by Applied eVTOL Concepts. The Epiphany™ Transporter evokes dreams of Aladdin's Magic Carpet, providing swift, door-to-door, transportation with VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) capability.

Eviation Announces Order from Solyu for 25 Alice All-Electric Commuter Aircraft

The nine-passenger Eviation Alice is the world's first flight-proven all-electric commuter aircraft. Alice produces zero carbon emissions and features lower operating costs per flight hour compared to light jets or high-end turboprops – thereby providing the opportunity to activate more routes, improving the convenience of air travel.

QUANTRON and Ballard Power Systems introduce fuel cell powered trucks ready for delivery

Ballard, a market leader of PEM fuel cell systems, and the German specialist for sustainable passenger and freight transport, Quantron AG, have been developing zero-emission fuel cell electric commercial vehicle platforms in a partnership since September 2021 .

