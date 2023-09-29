This Week in Transportation News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the new 2024 WRX TR from Subaru and Goodyear's new tire.

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the auto and transportation industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Lucid Group Makes History in Saudi Arabia as it Opens Country's First-Ever Car Manufacturing Facility

In the first phase, the facility has the capacity to assemble 5,000 Lucid vehicles per annum, and in the future, the complete King Abdullah Economic City manufacturing facility, including the assembly facility, is expected to have capacity to produce a total of 155,000 electric vehicles per annum.

The New 2024 WRX TR Will Debut at Subiefest Florida on October 7th

The event includes opportunities for fans to drive their own Subarus on specially designed autocross courses and test themselves while gaining valuable driving experience.

Goodyear's New Wrangler® Duratrac® RT Tire with Dupont™ Kevlar® Technology Stands Up to the Toughest On- and Off-Road Conditions for All-Season Adventures

"Engineered with a proven tread pattern featuring more biting edges for enhanced grip, this versatile tire can help drivers take on any road or trail in any weather condition – rain, snow or shine," said Michiel Kramer , director of Product Marketing, Goodyear.

Air Canada to fly every model in 787 Dreamliner family, orders 18 Boeing 787-10s

The flag carrier of the country, Air Canada will deploy the new fuel-efficient airplanes as part of its broader strategy to reduce carbon emissions while expanding its global route network.

Mitsubishi Electric Selects BlackBerry to Power its New In-Vehicle System

The collaboration will help advance road safety by leveraging an array of sensor data to anticipate safety risks, reduce driver distractions, highlight potential driving hazards, and enable new consumer experiences.

Autonomous Vehicle Reality Check: Widespread Adoption Remains at Least a Decade Away, according to S&P Global Mobility

For the next decade, autonomous tech will be limited to two specific areas: geofenced robotaxis operated by fleets in specific areas, and hands-off systems with various safeguards in personal vehicles that will still require some form of driver engagement.

Lockheed Martin Conducts First Flight in U-2 Avionics Tech Refresh

During this mission the aircraft successfully performed a low-altitude functional check flight to integrate new avionics, cabling and software.

itselectric Partners with SWTCH to Revolutionize Urban EV Charging

SWTCH's proven charging software, already powering chargers across North America , will enable itselectric to offer 99% charger uptime and offer advanced load management, as itselectric scales to provide accessible and affordable charging in urban neighborhoods across the country.

Storyteller Overland introduces market-disrupting Class C adventure truck

While the visually stunning exterior is rugged and built for the new generation of intrepid trailblazers everywhere, the interior provides a tranquil, spa-like retreat that makes one feel at home no matter how extreme the environment around them may be.

GreenPower Highlights Key Findings from All-Electric School Bus Pilot Program and Resulting Vehicle Orders

The nine-month pilot program covered more than 32,000 miles in 18 counties representing one-third of the school districts in West Virginia . More than 100 professional school bus drivers drove the GreenPower Type D BEAST and Type A Nano BEAST during the pilot and provided feedback and recommendations.

Read more of the latest auto- and transportation-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtrnsp on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-transportation-news-10-stories-you-need-to-see-301942378.html

SOURCE PR Newswire