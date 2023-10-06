This Week in Transportation News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Amtrak's sustainable fuel alternative and Kia's new electric EV9 SUV.

Subaru Drives Support for Shelter Pets Nationwide This October

The culmination of Subaru Loves Pets month will take place on October 22 with the fifth annual National Make A Dog's Day, a holiday created by Subaru that invites dog enthusiasts everywhere to do something extra-special for their canine companions and share these moments on social media using the hashtag #MakeADogsDay.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Rail Service Reduces Fleet's Environmental Impact With Sustainable Fuel Alternative

The Pacific Surfliner trains will now operate on renewable diesel (RD) which is chemically similar to fossil diesel but made from renewable raw materials such as used cooking oil, instead of crude oil. Compared to fossil diesel, RD significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 63% throughout its lifecycle.

Hyundai XCIENT Fuel Cell Truck Wins Mobility GREEN AWARD at GTF Connect Los Angeles

Hyundai launched the XCIENT Fuel Cell truck as a groundbreaking innovation focused on the commercial shipping sector. The XCIENT Fuel Cell boasts a remarkable emissions-free profile, presenting a sustainable mobility solution aimed at mitigating carbon emissions while effectively addressing global transportation needs.

RTX selected by Boeing for X-66A NASA Sustainable Flight Demonstrator Project

The Sustainable Flight Demonstrator is part of NASA's broader Sustainable Flight National Partnership, which is dedicated to developing the technologies needed to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions for commercial aviation.

Kia America Announces Reservation Program for All-New, All-Electric 2024 EV9 Three-Row SUV

"The Kia EV9 represents the future of sustainable mobility, and this reservation program will allow interested customers to be among the first in line for one of the most highly anticipated new vehicles to hit the U.S. market in years," said Steven Center, COO & EVP Kia America.

United Airlines Orders 50 More Boeing 787 Dreamliners

As the first airline to operate all three models in the 787 family, United's existing fleet consists of more than 70 Dreamliners. The fuel efficiency and reliability of the 787 provide United with the flexibility to fly its expansive global route network.

Firefly Aerospace Completes Blue Ghost Lunar Lander Structure Ahead of Moon Landing for NASA

Blue Ghost Mission 1 will carry commercial and government payloads, including 10 NASA-sponsored instruments, to Mare Crisium on the Moon's near side. The payloads support NASA's goal to build a sustainable lunar presence by conducting several first-of-its-kind demonstrations, including testing regolith sample collection, Global Navigation Satellite System abilities, radiation tolerant computing, and lunar dust mitigation.

LG Energy Solution and Toyota Sign Long-term Battery Supply Agreement to Power Electric Vehicles in the U.S.

Under the contract, LG Energy Solution will supply automotive battery modules at an annual capacity of 20GWh starting from 2025. The battery modules, consisting of high-nickel NCMA (nickel, cobalt, manganese, aluminum) pouch-type cells, will be manufactured in LG Energy Solution's Michigan facility.

Jeep® Brand Expands Badge of Honor Program to 68 Trails

Downloaded right into the Uconnect 5 Nav system in the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator and displayed on the new 12.3-inch high-resolution screen, the available Jeep Adventure Guides deliver detailed guides and maps for more than 200 off-road destinations that span coast to coast.

Genesis EVs to Adopt North American Charging Standard

With the addition of NACS ports, Genesis EV customers will gain access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America . This will double the size of the DC fast charging network available to Genesis EV customers.

