This Week in Transportation News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the auto and transportation industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Hertz, bp collaborate to accelerate EV charging in North America

Hertz and bp pulse plan to install a national network of EV charging solutions for Hertz and its customers, powered by bp pulse.

With More New Cars Available, New and Used Vehicle Prices are Coming Down: ZeroSum Market First Report September 2022

ZeroSum predicts that by the end of September, new vehicle inventory will be up 16.69% from the start of August while used vehicle inventory will be down 1.15%.

Making Waves: Four Seasons to Bring Legendary Service to the Seas Through Launch of Luxury Yacht Experience

The first Four Seasons Yacht will be marked by bespoke craftsmanship, personalized service and a dedication to excellence, appealing to discerning guests looking to reimagine their love of travel by experiencing the splendor of modern sea voyaging.

Eviation's Alice Achieves Milestone with First Flight of All-Electric Aircraft

Alice lifted off from Grant County International Airport (MWH), flying for 8 minutes at an altitude of 3,500 feet. This trailblazing flight of the technology demonstrator provided Eviation with invaluable data to further optimize the aircraft for commercial production.

Southwest Airlines Announces Leadership Changes

Mike Van de Ven , an industry veteran and proven Leader, announced plans to step down from his role as Chief Operating Officer (COO) at the end of September and from his role as President at the end of December.

Harley-Davidson, LiveWire and AEA-Bridges Impact Corp Announce Closing of Business Combination

"This transaction represents a proud and exciting milestone for LiveWire towards its ambition to become the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world," said Jochen Zeitz , Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson, and Chairman and CEO of LiveWire.

The SUV for the electric age - Polestar 3 premieres on 12 October

Polestar 3 is a powerful, design-led electric performance SUV that appeals to the senses with a distinct shape and excellent driving dynamics.

Angelo Adams to Steer Zipcar into the Future of Urban Transportation

Adams' experience managing operations, dispersed and diverse teams, supply chain, customer service, engineering, and contact centers will aid in steering Zipcar into the future.

Introducing Movement by project44™, the Supply Chain Visibility Platform that People Need to Make Supply Chains Work

Movement empowers teams to manage exceptions, streamline shipment operations, automate manual processes and collaborate to resolve customer issues, all from a single platform.

Ballard inks contract with Stadler to supply fuel cell engines to power first hydrogen train in United States

The train is expected to be in service in San Bernardino, California in 2024 and will seat over 100 passengers.

Hurricane Ian Prep: 43 U-Haul Locations in Florida Offer Free Self-Storage

U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage at 43 Florida facilities to residents who stand to be impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Read more of the latest auto- and transportation-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtrnsp on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-transportation-news-11-stories-you-need-to-see-301637512.html

SOURCE PR Newswire