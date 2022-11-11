This Week in Transportation News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the auto and transportation industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story.

Ram Truck Brand and Chris Stapleton Celebrate Long-standing Partnership with One-Of-A-Kind Ram "Traveller" Truck

Working with the Ram Truck design team, the "Traveller" truck features custom exterior and interior design cues that nod to the vintage nature of Ram trucks from the late 1970s and 1980s combined with modern cues of today.

Princess Cruises Unveils 360: An Extraordinary Experience on Discovery Princess; Coming Soon to Enchanted Princess

A new, invitation-only experience from Princess Cruises will soon transport guests nightly to the Mediterranean – no matter where they're actually sailing – engaging all of their senses with the tastes, sights, sounds, touches and fragrances of the Mediterranean.

GOTRAX Announces New 2023 Performance Electric Scooter Enjoy 3 separate speed settings, wider handlebars, and an ultra-bright headlight. The latest design is stronger than ever and includes built in LED lights for maximum visibility at night.

All-New 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Named 2023 Family Green Car of the Year by Green Car Journal

Ron Cogan , editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com, said, "We're extremely impressed with the sophisticated style and engineering of the new generation 2023 Outlander PHEV, and especially appreciate its significantly greater all-electric and overall driving range."

Canoo to Acquire Vehicle Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma City With a dedicated training center, Canoo's Vehicle Manufacturing Facility will employ more than 500 people and be equipped to ramp to a 20,000 unit annual run rate by the end of 2023, with additional capacity to scale on the 120+ acre site.

US Government Gives Grants Worth $2.8B to Build Up EV Batteries Supply Chain

According to the US Department of Energy, the approved projects will eventually supply enough lithium to produce 2 million EVs, enough graphite to produce 1.2 million EVs, and enough nickel to produce 400,000 EVs per year.

Alfa Romeo Tops Luxury Segment in J.D. Power U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index Study

Larry Dominique , SVP, head of Alfa Romeo North America, said, "We are focused on continually improving the overall customer experience of owning an Alfa Romeo, and this is a testament to our intense focus on enhancing the dealership component."

Hertz and Ravin AI Partner on AI-powered Vehicle Inspection Pilot

Manual vehicle inspections have, until now, been a slow and painful process for the customer. Ravin AI's technology produces a condition report, more reliable than the human eye, that can be generated in seconds, saving customers this hassle.

AirPlus and Uber for Business make business travel easier For companies, it eliminates the need for time-consuming billing with physical receipts. Instead, they receive a precise overview of expenses with integration into their accounting systems. For their part, employees do not have to pay in advance and then be reimbursed afterwards via a travel expense report.

Nikola and ChargePoint Partner to Accelerate Charging Infrastructure Solutions

The collaboration will enable Nikola and the Nikola Sales and Service Dealer Network to resell ChargePoint's comprehensive portfolio of charging infrastructure and software solutions to its fleet customers, ensuring a solid technology interface and integrated sales approach between the two companies.

Emirates Expands its Cargo Fleet With Five Boeing 777 Freighters

The Middle East carrier expands its all-Boeing freighter fleet to meet near- and long-term cargo demand across the region and beyond.

