This Week in Transportation News: 11 Stories You Need to See

Baidu Announces Plan to Build the World's Largest Fully Driverless Ride-Hailing Service Area in 2023

Additionally, Baidu revealed a series of new technology breakthroughs including an AI big model built for autonomous driving perception, high-definition autonomous driving maps, a closed-loop autonomous driving data system, and the successful end-to-end adaptation of AI chips for autonomous vehicles.

Mission Accomplished: Canoo Delivers Light Tactical Vehicle to Army for Analysis & Demonstration

The LTV is engineered for extreme environments and includes stealth configurations. Designed to be durable with a focus on passenger and battery safety, the LTV incorporates Carbon Kevlar for strength without the added weight.

Cox Automotive Forecast: November New-Vehicle Sales Expected to Jump 10.8% Year Over Year, as Inventory Levels Continue to Improve

"Vehicle shoppers may not have been gobbling up new cars and trucks this Thanksgiving, but the improving supply situation is likely something dealers and consumers alike are thankful for this year," said Charles Chesbrough , senior economist at Cox Automotive.

Loadsmith Enhances Capacity with Wabash's Trailers as a Service Offering The new option makes Loadsmith the most comprehensive capacity-as-a-service platform with the freight, resources, and technology to meet any size carrier or shipper needs.

Hagerty Garage + Social Partners with Porsche Racing and Car Culture Legends Patrick Long and Rod Emory to Open Southern California Storage Facility, Clubhouse

"The result will be an oasis for car enthusiasts, designed by car enthusiasts. It's a place where members and the public alike will enjoy truly special moments that perfectly complement Hagerty's purpose to save driving and car culture for future generations," said Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty .

Cyber Monday 2022 Outpaces 2019 as Carnival Cruise Line Posts Record Day

"The Cyber Monday sale activity showed consumer demand across the fleet, and we were particularly pleased with the booking activity for Carnival Venezia's new year-round service from New York , and our new extended six-month program for Carnival Magic out of Norfolk ," said Christine Duffy , president of Carnival Cruise Line.

New EV entries nibbling away at Tesla EV share, according to S&P Global Mobility

Much of Tesla's share loss is to EVs available in a more accessible MSRP range – below $50,000 , where Tesla does not yet truly compete.

Alaska Airlines launches first U.S. electronic bag tag program

Charu Jain , senior vice-president of merchandising and innovation for Alaska , said, "With the addition of the Alaska Airlines electronic bag tag, our guests can complete almost all of their check-in tasks – from the comfort of their home, at work or on the way to catching their flight."

Landis+Gyr to Launch Smart Water Meter and Showcase Latest Grid Edge and EV Charging Solutions at Enlit Europe

The Company will highlight its new portfolio of recyclable smart ultrasonic water meters, applications and hardware for e-mobility and solutions aimed at maintaining resilience and decarbonizing the grid.

Stratolaunch Partners with Dynetics for Navy MACH-TB Hypersonic Testbed The Dynetics-led team will demonstrate ways to affordably prototype a testbed that leverages commercial launch vehicles, including Stratolaunch's Talon-A vehicle, for flight testing hypersonic payloads.

Canadian car subscription company, Roam, is reinventing car ownership Roam's car subscription service lets users get cars from top automotive brands for as long as they need. Plans start at just one month.

