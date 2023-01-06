This Week in Transportation News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire

Garmin unveils its Unified Cabin Experience at CES 2023

The in-vehicle solution with personalized entertainment zones intuitively connects wireless passenger devices to real-time game streams, videos, music, and more.

U-Haul Growth States of 2022: Texas , Florida Remain Top Destinations for One-Way Moves

U-Haul transactional data confirms that migration to the Southeast and Southwest U.S. – trends that were amplified and accelerated during the pandemic – continued through last year, although overall DIY moves slowed slightly in most states from the record-breaking number of moves in 2021.

Holland America Line Heads to the Arctic Circle and Features Longer Cruises for Alaska 2024 Season

The premium cruise line is debuting a new 28-day Arctic Circle itinerary that includes 12 Alaska ports, longer 14-day voyages and 117 weeklong journeys, enhancing its position as the leader in Alaska cruising.

InnovizOne LiDAR Selected by LOXO for Autonomous, Zero-Emission Delivery Vehicles

Switzerland -based LOXO , a provider of zero-emission autonomous vehicles for last-mile delivery services, is planning to use InnovizOne LiDAR to enable autonomy for its delivery vehicles, which allow retailers to transport goods from local distribution hubs to end consumers more efficiently and with fewer emissions.

Hyundai Motor Group's Supernal collaborates with Microsoft to advance critical technology for Advanced Air Mobility

During the initial phase of the collaboration, Microsoft will provide Supernal early access to Project AirSim, an artificial intelligence (AI)-first simulation platform, to safely build, test, train and validate autonomous aircraft transportation through simulation.

The autonomous mover for everyone: World premiere of HOLON vehicle at CES 2023

Marco Kollmeier , Managing Director of HOLON : "Our mover is an answer to social megatrends: Urbanization, climate change, demographics – mobility needs to change. With our mover, we are proving that emission-free, safe, comfortable and inclusive passenger transportation is possible. And thus provides the answer to traffic problems that are becoming prevalent in cities."

Goodyear Unveils 90% Sustainable-Material Demonstration Tire, Approved for Road Use This demonstration tire also tested to have lower rolling resistance when compared to the reference tire, made with traditional materials. Lower rolling resistance means this demonstration tire has the potential to offer better fuel savings and carbon footprint reduction.

Pentagon and Lockheed Martin Finalize Lot 15-17 Agreement, Capping a Year of International Growth

The F-35 Joint Program Office and Lockheed Martin have finalized the contract for the production and delivery for up to 398 F-35s for $30 billion .

Mapbox Debuts 3D Live Navigation to Power the User Experience of Next-Generation Connected Vehicles

Mapbox 3D Live Navigation combines 3D lane models, real-time sensor information, sign data, environmental models, 3D landmark buildings, dynamic lighting conditions, and weather data to deliver an accurate, more natural, and visually stunning navigation experience.

National Geographic Expeditions Announces First Look at 2024 Travel Dates

In collaboration with AmaWaterways , three National Geographic Expeditions-chartered departures will offer an in-depth exploration through Europe's historic waterways, all with the ease and leisure of luxury river cruising.

Bestpass and Drivewyze Announce Partnership to Help Fleets Control Toll Costs and Improve Driver and Fleet Experience

The collaboration will provide highly accurate GPS-based toll trip reporting, leverage toll road notifications, streamline toll management, and weigh station bypass onboarding services for commercial fleet customers.

