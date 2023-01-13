This Week in Transportation News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a used vehicle price forecast, RecNation's new RV platform, and more.

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the auto and transportation industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Manheim Forecast: Used-Vehicle Values Expected to Normalize in 2023 After Record Volatility

Cox Automotive Chief Economist Jonathan Smoke said, "These last three years have been extremely volatile for the market, and these declines follow record increases. In December 2021 , we were up 47% year over year. The pre-pandemic levels will likely never return, but all indicators point to reaching equilibrium in the second half of 2023."

EV Chargers: How many do we need?

Even when home-charging is taken into account, to properly match forecasted sales demand, the United States will need to see the number of EV chargers quadruple between 2022 and 2025, and grow more than eight-fold by 2030, according to S&P Global Mobility forecasts.

Harley-Davidson Announces Plans for a Community Park to Benefit its Employees and the Milwaukee Community

Internationally acclaimed designers, Heatherwick Studio, have been commissioned to conceive an original design that will transform the concrete site into a civic and soulful green gathering space that can be used by everyone, including employees and the local community.

Amtrak USA Rail Pass Now on Sale for $299

With the USA Rail Pass, customers can see the country and explore sights at more than 500 destinations using up to 10 travel segments over a 30-day period for less than $30 per ride.

45 States Will See Car Insurance Costs Increase in 2023

The days of pandemic premium decreases and reimbursements are long gone as drivers have returned to the roads. Divya Sangameshwar, insurance expert at ValuePenguin.com, says, "After two years of keeping rates low for drivers, car insurance companies are raising rates in 2023 due to an increase in car repair costs and claims."

Ritchie Bros . acquires controlling stake in VeriTread, a leading transportation technology company

Jeff Cox , Founder, President & CEO of VeriTread, said, "Together we are focused on delivering an extraordinary customer experience, with trustworthy and reliable transportation for heavy equipment, vehicles, and other industrial assets. We are nimble, flexible, and can't wait to get started!"

LCI Signs Agreement with Elroy Air for a Committed Order of up to 40 Chaparral VTOL Aircraft

The Chaparral is the first end-to-end autonomous VTOL cargo delivery system. It is designed for aerial transport of up to 500 lbs (225 kgs) of goods over a 300 nautical mile range. This is enabled initially by a turbine-based hybrid-electric powertrain with distributed electrical propulsion, and specially designed aerodynamic modular cargo pods.

RecNation Launches RecNation Rental, a White-Glove, Peer-to-Peer Rental Platform for RV Owners

In conjunction with the launch, RecNation Rental today announced partnerships with leading rental platforms Outdoorsy and RVshare to host and promote RecNation Rental listings, allowing RecNation customers to reach a broad audience of adventure seekers.

RCA Launch of E-City Line of E-Bikes and E-Scooters at CES 2023 Marks Iconic Brand's Foray Into Electric Transportation Space The RCA line of e-bikes and e-scooters will be available at select retail locations beginning late Q2 or early Q3 2023. RCA e-bikes and e-scooters will be a good compromise between high-level features, high-level quality, and affordable prices.

Car Subscription Study Suggests Service Has Mainstream Appeal Key themes from the study include: how car subscriptions are paths to EV ownership and sales; how car subscriptions are an e-commerce gateway for the retail auto industry; and, the consumer appeal of car subscriptions among first-time car shoppers.

GreenPower Launches Round 3 of All-Electric School Bus Pilot Project in Four New School Districts in West Virginia

The preliminary data and results from rounds 1 and 2 of the pilot project show that the GreenPower BEAST and Nano BEAST are performing as expected with an overall performance rating of excellent and a battery consumption ranging from 1.1 to 1.5 miles per each percent of State of Charge.

Read more of the latest auto- and transportation-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtrnsp on Twitter.

