This Week in Transportation News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Harley-Davidson's new motorcycles and the best vehicles for consumers in 2023.

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the auto and transportation industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Harley-Davidson Kicks Off 120th Anniversary with Reveal of 2023 Motorcycles

The 2023 offering from the world's most desirable motorcycle brand includes a refreshed Harley-Davidson Breakout® performance cruiser model, the exciting Road Glide® 3 trike model, the new Nightster® Special middleweight sport motorcycle, and a restyled and blacked-out Freewheeler® trike model.

Eviation Announces Order From Aerus For 30 Alice All-Electric Commuter Aircraft

Aerus, a regional airline in Mexico , intends to utilize Alice for middle-mile travel across regions including Nuevo León, Tamaulipas , Coahuila and Veracruz , providing historically underserved communities in northern areas of the country with access to carbon-free, cost-effective and convenient air travel.

Edmunds Top Rated Awards Spotlight the Best Vehicles Consumers Can Purchase in 2023 This year's collection of awards takes a fresh approach, including categories organized by powertrain (electric and internal combustion engined) rather than price (mainstream and luxury) to better reflect the shifting market and consumers' growing consideration of green vehicles.

Forum Mobility and CBRE Investment Management Announce $400 Million Joint Venture and $15 Million Series A Targeting Equitable Electrification of Heavy-Duty Port Transit

"We are building a comprehensive charging network for heavy-duty trucks to make the transition to electrification. This network will need a lot of infrastructure and real estate, and CBRE IM is the perfect partner to help us build charging where it's needed most," said Matt LeDucq , CEO and co-founder of Forum Mobility.

Artemis Aerospace: how to cure a fear of flying - six tips for stress free travel

Statistics aside, there's something about air travel that continues to unnerve passengers. Perhaps it's the claustrophobia of the cabin, underlying anxiety about journeying a long way from home, or even the in-flight safety demonstration that tips people over the edge. So, what can be done to address this very real problem?

Carnival Corporation Expands Next-Generation Wi-Fi Connectivity with SpaceX's Starlink A new agreement with satellite technology leader Starlink is set to transform guest and crew connectivity experience with faster and greater capacity to ships, beginning with the company's Carnival Cruise Line and AIDA Cruises brands.

Nikola Launches First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Mobile Fueler Nikola's mobile fueler program includes its own mobile fuelers as well as a number of third party mobile fuelers, which will provide Nikola's customers with a variety of flexible fueling options.

SEA Electric Partners with MEVCO to Electrify 8,500 Hilux and Landcruiser Models for Mining Industry

At the heart of the arrangement is SEA Electric's proprietary SEA-Drive® power-system, which provides leading all-electric range, driving performance, and environmental credentials, with zero local emissions of carbon dioxide, methane, or nitrous oxide.

John Deere collaborates with Microsoft to bring new value and efficiencies to John Deere Dealers

Siva Ganesh, vice president, John Deere Global IT, said, "This new, common dealer business platform will allow John Deere and our dealers to engage with each other more efficiently and gain new insights."

Solar Eclipse Cruises and Historic Baja & Sea of Cortez Voyage Highlight Holland America Line's 2023-2024 West Coast Sailings

Now open for booking, travelers can set out to explore Mexico , Hawaii , the Pacific Coast and Panama Canal on six ships across 39 departures. Voyages are roundtrip from San Diego or begin or end in the popular California port.

Boeing Awarded NASA Sustainable Flight Demonstrator Contract

The technologies demonstrated and tested as part of the Sustainable Flight Demonstrator (SFD) program will inform future designs and could lead to breakthrough aerodynamics and fuel efficiency gains.

