This Week in Transportation News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including updates from Norfolk Southern and Heybike's new e-bike.

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the auto and transportation industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Norfolk Southern furthers East Palestine community engagement and recovery

Over the weekend, Norfolk Southern launched NSMakingitRight.com as a resource for members of the East Palestine community and public at-large. The website includes regular updates on environmental clean-up progress, services available at the Family Assistance Center (FAC), and answers to common questions and concerns.

Nikola to be First U.S. Truck Manufacturer to Add PlusDrive Next Generation Safety System to Class 8 Electric Trucks

PlusDrive elevates the role of the professional driver to a pilot who supervises the system to drive on the highway. Its capabilities go far beyond basic driver assistance capabilities such as lane keeping and automatic emergency brakes.

United Makes It Easier for Families to Sit Together

The new dynamic seat map feature will sit children under 12-years-old next to an adult in their party for free – regardless of the type of ticket purchased.

Republic Services Is Rolling Out Industry's First Fully Integrated Electric Recycling and Waste Trucks

It will begin operating two fully integrated electric recycling and waste truck prototypes this fall, and expects EVs to represent half of its new truck purchases in the next five years.

Subway Enhances Guest Experience with Plans to Add Electric Vehicle Charging Oasis Parks

Through the partnership, the brands envision a more seamless experience for EV drivers with the installation of Subway Oasis charging parks at select locations—charging canopies with multiple ports, picnic tables, Wi-Fi, restrooms, green space and even playgrounds.

Mercedes-Benz and Google Join Forces to Create Next-Generation Navigation Experience

Mercedes-Benz plans to build its own branded navigation using new in-car geospatial data and navigation capabilities from Google Maps Platform.

Heybike is proud to announce the launch of Tyson E-bike With a maximum speed of 28mph, hydraulic front fork suspension and disc brakes, Tyson is built to offer riders a smooth and safe experience.

Can-Am Goes All Out with the Next Generation of Mid-cc Outlander ATVs

The new recreational Outlander 700 and 500 models, and utility Outlander PRO HD7 and HD5 models are all equipped with class-leading power, ground clearance, suspension travel, towing capacity, rack capacity and longest maintenance intervals.

LG Energy Solution, Ford, and Koç Holding to establish a JOINT VENTURE to produce battery cells as Ford prepares to bring more EVs to customers in Europe

Production is intended to start in 2026 with the three parties committing to at least 25 gigawatt hours (GWh) of annual production capacity, which could potentially expand up to 45 GWh.

Indian Motorcycle Unleashes New Sport Chief, Raises the Bar for American V-Twin Performance Cruisers

When designing Sport Chief, Indian Motorcycle set its sights on performance by utilizing the finest components from proven brands. The result is an Indian Chief that begs for more aggressive riding and provides the confidence and capability to take the riding experience to another level.

Intoxalock Launches CURB Program that Encourages Impaired Driving Offenders to Practice Safe, Positive Driving Behaviors

The program rewards customers for completing monthly requirements, including not attempting to drive while intoxicated and interacting with educational content about the risks of drunk driving and how to prevent it. Each month successful CURB participants will receive cash back.

Read more of the latest auto- and transportation-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtrnsp on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Lucid and Standard Motor Products.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-transportation-news-11-stories-you-need-to-see-301754910.html

SOURCE PR Newswire