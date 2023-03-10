This Week in Transportation News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new safety plan for Norfolk Southern and the new Dodge Hornet.

Norfolk Southern announces six-point safety plan

These enhanced safety measures follow the Feb. 23 release of the NTSB's preliminary report, which traced the derailment and the initial fire to an overheated axle on car number 23, which was carrying plastic pellets.

Amelia Earhart Car Added to National Historic Vehicle Register

Amelia Earhart's 1937 Cord 812 Phaeton will be the 33rd vehicle to be inducted into the National Historic Vehicle Register, the only federally recognized program to document the historical and cultural significance of the automobile.

Stellantis Partners With Detroit-based Vehya to Become One of Its Preferred EV Charger Installers for US Dealers

"We've found that our easy-to-use platform combined with an account manager for point of contact gives dealers peace of mind and minimizes barriers, especially in cases when dealing with utility company upgrades to sites," states Etta Salaj , business manager at Vehya.

Ideanomics subsidiary US Hybrid, Mi-Jack to develop hydrogen powered rubber tire gantry crane

The fossil diesel crane will be converted to hydrogen power as a step towards Ideanomics' decarbonization effort.

Honda Reveals New Prototype Autonomous Work Vehicle at CONEXPO 2023

Jason VanBuren , systems engineering manager at American Honda Motor Co., Inc., said, "We believe the Honda AWV can be a valuable solution to supporting construction teams while also enhancing worksite efficiencies and safety."

Kelley Blue Book's Car Recalls 101: What Vehicle Owners Need to Know to Stay Safe

Brian Moody , executive editor for Kelley Blue Book , said, "Drivers need to understand that a recall usually will not cost you a dime to repair. Any defect affecting a vehicle's safety can trigger a recall, and car manufacturers must fix defects from recalls for free if the vehicle is less than 16 years old."

Hyundai Mobis Introduces Electronic Leveling Control for EVs and PBVs

A new system that automatically adjusts the height of vehicles depending on the purpose, for example, to protect electric vehicle (EV) batteries, increase driving range, and make it easier to get in and out of vehicles will soon be made available in the market.

Conductor fatally injured in Cleveland

Louis Shuster , a Norfolk Southern conductor, was fatally injured early Tuesday morning at the Cleveland-Cliffs Cleveland Works property in Cleveland, Ohio . The conductor was reportedly struck by a dump truck as a Norfolk Southern train was moving through a crossing at the facility.

All-new Dodge Hornet Takes the Country by Swarm The first electrified performance hybrid vehicle from Dodge is equipped with 288 horsepower, 383 lb.-ft of torque, can reach 0-60 in 5.6 seconds, and offers more than 30 miles of all-electric range.

itselectric Raises $2.2M Pre-Seed Funding Round to Close the Urban EV Charging Gap The electric vehicle curbside charging company aims to provide charging in urban communities. To optimize urban infrastructure conducive to electric vehicle charging, itselectric's solution is to create a sleek, low-profile curbside charger that provides revenue sharing for property owners [and] plentiful access to EV drivers [with] zero impact on municipal budgets."

Indian Motorcycle & Jack Daniel's ® Celebrate American Craftsmanship with Old No. 7®-Inspired, Limited-Edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

Hand painted and highly exclusive, Indian Motorcycle will produce only 177 units for global distribution.

