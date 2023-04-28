This Week in Transportation News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including new motorcycles from Harley-Davidson and a test of EVs on classic road trips.

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the auto and transportation industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

New Study Uncovers Whether EVs Can Compete with Gas Cars Traveling Iconic American Road Trips

The study determined that for every 100 miles driven along these popular routes, an EV owner will save $11 but will add 25 minutes, on average. An EV trip increased travel time by over 13 hours on one route, but less than 2 hours on another.

Harley-Davidson Introduces All-New CVO™ Motorcycles

Jochen Zeitz , Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson, said, "By rethinking these two models from the ground up, we are ushering in a new era of innovation, design, engineering, and technology, while expanding the definition of Harley-Davidson CVO and taking the Grand American Touring experience to another level."

Spirit's Fit Fleet® Flies Forward with 200th Delivery from Airbus

The airline introduced 14 new planes in 2022, with plans to add 26 new aircraft in 2023. Additionally, Spirit has a major first with the upcoming delivery of its first A321neo aircraft.

Toyota Receives Zero Emission CARB Executive Order for HD Fuel Cell Electric Powertrain Kit

Heavy-duty Class 8 commercial truck original equipment manufacturers and operators now have another tool to help them comply with increasingly strict emissions regulations in the State of California .

Q-Days 2023: world premiere of the QUANTRON QHM FCEV AERO hydrogen-electric heavy-duty truck

Maximum efficiency and a range improvement of 10% are ensured by the specially developed Q-ENERGY management system and around 20% aerodynamic optimization was achieved by close cooperation between the QUANTRON design and R&D team.

Ultimate FLEX: 2024 Toyota Tacoma Coming with Portable Tunes

Bring your tunes from the dash to the campsite with the all-new 2024 Toyota Tacoma, available with JBL® FLEX removable and portable speaker.

Lucid's Upcoming Gravity Luxury Electric SUV Hits the Road in Latest Phase of Development and Testing

Now being tested on public roads, the luxury SUV has an impressive range of 516 miles or 1,050 horsepower. The electric range is greater than any SUV on the market today.

Hagerty Marketplace Brings Retro Motors Collection to Online Auction Platform The Retro Motors Collection comprises over 30 cars largely from the 1950s through today, with a focus on American muscle and high-powered European sports cars. The Retro Motors Collection will launch on Hagerty Marketplace online auctions beginning Monday, May 15 in a rolling format.

CPKC and Knight-Swift announce multi-year agreement

Knight-Swift will be utilizing CPKC's line for their Mexico-U.S. customer base. This multi-year agreement contributes to the avoidance of 1.6 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions and Knight-Swift's growth in the Chicago , Texas , and Mexico markets.

Alaska Airlines launches partnership with STARLUX Airlines

Today ( Apr. 26 ) marks Alaska Airlines' first transpacific service between Taipei and Los Angeles . In addition to this inaugural service, Alaska Airlines' Mileage Plan members can now earn miles on all STARLUX flights.

Polaris Announces First Shipment of All Electric RANGER XP Kinetic

The RANGER XP Kinetic sets a new benchmark for electric utility side-by-side vehicle performance and productivity, delivering uncompromised capability, unrivaled durability, and refined performance.

Read more of the latest auto- and transportation-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtrnsp on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for GM, Norfolk Southern, Boeing and Spirit Airlines.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-transportation-news-11-stories-you-need-to-see-301810198.html

SOURCE PR Newswire