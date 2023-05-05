This Week in Transportation News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including fast chargers at Circle K and the world's largest zero-emission aircraft.

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the auto and transportation industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Circle K installs first ABB E-mobility 180 kW public DC fast chargers made in the U.S.

Circle K is a leader in European public EV charging services, and this new fast-charging site in Wytheville, Virginia is the latest of 200 announced sites in North America . Each Terra 184 DC fast charger provides up to 180kW power.

2024 Toyota Tacoma is Coming in Clutch

Legends are more than automatic; they always come in clutch. The all-new 2024 Toyota Tacoma will be available with a six-speed manual transmission.

Alaska Airlines and ZeroAvia developing world's largest zero-emission aircraft

Aligning ZeroAvia's powertrain with the Dash 8-400 airframe will represent a commercially viable zero-emission aircraft with fuel cell engine technology around five times more powerful than what has been demonstrated anywhere to date.

Introducing Greenlane: Daimler Truck North America, NextEra Energy Resources and BlackRock Forge Ahead with Public Charging Infrastructure Joint Venture

Greenlane™ addresses the urgent need for a publicly available, nationwide electric charging infrastructure for commercial vehicles, especially for long-haul freight operations, and is a critical step toward developing a sustainable zero-emission vehicle ecosystem across North America .

Schwinn Encourages Kids to Grab Childhood by the Handlebars with 'Let's Play Bikes' Campaign

According to a 2022 study by Child Mind Institute, American children spend only 4-7 minutes playing outside, and 7 hours in front of a screen. To promote childhood wellness, Schwinn is launching the #SchwinnSmartStart Scholarship contest on June 1 .

Nikola and Voltera Enter into a Definitive Strategic Partnership on Hydrogen Station Infrastructure Funding for Up To 50 Stations

Through this partnership, Nikola and Voltera will create the largest North American open-network of commercial hydrogen refueling stations, providing fuel to vehicles from various manufacturers to accelerate the adoption of zero-emission vehicles.

STEER and Lightning eMotors Announce Partnership to Upgrade Commercial Electric Vehicles to Autonomous Vehicles

The collaboration explores autonomous functionality options for Lightning's medium-duty commercial vehicle product line, enabling semi-autonomous charging and enhancing operational safety and efficiency.

CARFAX: Car Shoppers Can Save by Buying Used Cars with Minor Damage

Paul Nadjarian , General Manager for CARFAX Car Care, said, "Many car accidents are minor and vehicles with that kind of damage can still be safe and reliable. Of course, as with any used-car purchase, shoppers should have a trusted mechanic check out the car before buying."

Maxi-Cosi® Introduces Two Innovative New Car Seats Live from ABC Kids Expo

Don Bryce , Vice President of Product at Dorel Juvenile Group, says, "With Pria Chill we are bringing totally unique technology to the market helping parents automatically manage the temperature of their child's car seat, even while they're driving. And the Peri 180° brings all the elements parents have grown to love about our infant car seats and delivered it in a rotational product that makes transitions for parents, caregivers, and baby easier and more enjoyable."

Lion Announces Launch of the Lion5 Medium-Duty All-Electric Truck

Whether requiring payload capacity, towing capability, or both, the Lion5 harnesses 315 HP ("Horsepower"), 2,360 lb-ft of torque, and can notably be equipped with a GCWR ("Gross Combined Weight Rating") up to 30,000 lbs.

Privacy-Tech Pioneer Privacy4Cars Launches World's First Vehicle Privacy Report™ Tool

Each Vehicle Privacy Report™ includes two key pieces of information: the Vehicle Privacy Label™, which is a set of ten standardized clickable icons that synthesize the data collection, sharing, and selling practices of vehicle manufacturers, per their public documents, and the Vehicle Privacy History™, which lists known actions businesses have taken to protect the privacy of their customers.

