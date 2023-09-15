This Week in Transportation News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including BMW, Ford, and Honda's new company focused on EV grid services.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the auto and transportation industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

BMW, Ford and Honda Agree to Create ChargeScape, a New Company Focused on Optimizing Electric Vehicle Grid Services

BMW Group, Ford and Honda will leverage years of cross-industry research around the Open Vehicle-Grid Integration Platform (OVGIP) to create a single platform that will seamlessly connect electric utilities, automakers and their interested EV customers to manage energy usage for a broad pool of EVs.

Honeywell, Heart Aerospace to Collaborate on Flight Controls for ES-30 Electric Airplane

Honeywell's next-generation compact Fly-by-Wire system is in an advanced stage of development on multiple aircraft, and its functions are adaptable to the ES-30, allowing Heart to bring its airplane to market quickly and cost-effectively.

Jeep® Brand Introduces New 2024 Gladiator: World's Most Off-road Capable Midsize Truck

Gladiator delivers Jeep brand's open-air freedom to the truck segment with its folding windshield, three roof choices and three door choices, including available half doors and removable doors

Union Pacific's Newest Offering Removes Full Day of Transit Between the U.S., Mexico and Canada , Creating Unmatched Service for Customers

Both Eagle and Falcon Premium take advantage of Union Pacific's route between Texas and Chicago . The services provide customers an environmentally responsible alternative to truck along a critical trade corridor, just in time to serve companies that have recently relocated to Mexico .

Garmin introduces the GPSMAP 9000 series, the recreational marine market's largest chartplotters with 4K resolution

Offering seven times the processing power of the previous generations, the GPSMAP 9000 is quick and responsive and delivers Garmin's fastest map drawing and Auto Guidance+™ routing. This premium processing power significantly benefits all onboard sensors like sonar, radar, cameras, video and digital switching, and enhances the user experience across the entire network.

AM General Features Mission Ready and Future Driven Technology at DSEI 2023

The HUMVEE Saber featured at DSEI underscores how AM General continues to innovate to adapt and win on the modern battlefield with offensive and defensive capabilities – all in a vehicle that is rugged, responsive, and reliable.

Vietnam Airlines Selects 50 Boeing 737 MAX Airplanes to Grow its Fleet

Building on Boeing's long history of collaboration with Vietnam's civil aviation industry, the carrier's 737 MAX fleet will support the country's goal of becoming a leading aviation hub.

RTX begins fabrication of 1MW generator for Air Force Research Laboratory

"To power advanced mission systems, high-energy weapons and hybrid-electric propulsion architectures, the next generation of military aircraft will require an order-of-magnitude increase in electricity," said Bill Dolan , vice president, Power and Controls Engineering for Collins .

The Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle makes international debut at DSEI

As the foundation of the future for the U.S. Army, the AMPV provides significant improvements in power, mobility, interoperability, and survivability. Now approved for full-rate production, the AMPV family of vehicles (FoV) was created to address the needs of Soldiers on the modern battlefield.

ZOOZ Power announces first site in the US, where fast-charging for EVs is supported by the ZOOZTER™-100

ZOOZ Power intends to use the site, in Rock Hill, SC , for demonstrations of a first-of-its-kind charging station in North America , where the Company will be presenting its "green" kinetic Power Booster, the ZOOZTER™-100, geared to enable ultra-fast charging, even in locations where the grid is power-constrained.

Student Transportation Provider National Express LLC and Highland Electric Fleets Partner to Deploy Over 50 Electric School Buses to School Districts in CA, RI, and NH

"The growing body of evidence…highlighting the positive impact of zero-emissions school buses on children's health, communities, and the environment fuels our enthusiasm to deploy these buses on the roads," stated Nick Voisard , Senior Director of Electric Vehicles at National Express LLC.

Read more of the latest auto- and transportation-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtrnsp on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-transportation-news-11-stories-you-need-to-see-301928562.html

SOURCE PR Newswire® ™