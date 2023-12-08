This Week in Transportation News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a coast-to-coast EV charging network and an autonomous military prototype vehicle.

Pilot Travel Centers LLC, General Motors and EVgo Make Convenient, Accessible Charging a Reality with Opening of First Stations in Coast-to-Coast EV Charging Network

"EV drivers are eager for a better charging experience and to have more charging locations along America's most traveled corridors. These new charging locations and the many more to come, will be critical for improving range confidence," said Adam Wright , Pilot Travel Centers LLC chief executive officer.

Honda to Debut All-New Global EV Series at CES 2024

Toward its global goal to achieve carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050, Honda will introduce 30 new EVs globally by 2030 with a global sales volume of 2 million units.

Kodiak Launches its First Autonomous Military Prototype Vehicle

The Kodiak Driver-equipped vehicle is designed to handle complex military environments, diverse operational conditions, and areas with degraded GPS, as well as off-road variables like rocks, dust, mud, and water. The Kodiak Driver also provides the Army the ability to remotely operate vehicles when necessary.

Toyota Shares Progress on Environmental Sustainability Targets in 2023 North American Report

"The 2023 report serves as a reflection of our current state, showing that we have made progress in some important and key areas, like Carbon and Biodiversity, and we expect things to accelerate as we move into the 2nd half of the 2030 Agenda," said Kevin Butt , director of Environmental Sustainability, Toyota Motor North America.

GasBuddy Reveals Naughtiest and Nicest Holiday Driving Cities

GasBuddy, a PDI company, today released the results of its annual aggressive holiday driving study, revealing that U.S. drivers are up to 48% more aggressive on the roads during the holiday season.

Lucid Air Model Line Updates Offer Customers More Freedom with the Power of Choice and Greater Flexibility

"By listening to owners and prospective customers, I'm delighted that we can now provide such compelling choices. For example, it's now possible to order an Air Pure with massaging seats or even an Air Grand Touring with a metal roof," said Peter Rawlinson , CEO and CTO of Lucid.

Guardian Agriculture becomes first eVTOL manufacturer to begin commercial operations

Guardian recently began operating four of its aviation-grade eVTOL aircraft, spraying crops in the Salinas Valley region of California . Guardian's eVTOLs spray crops more efficiently, sustainably, and safely than traditional crop-dusters or ground-based equipment.

AM Batteries Closes $30M Series B led by Toyota Ventures to Accelerate the Commercialization of its Dry Battery Electrode Technology

With additional backing from top-tier strategic and financial investors, the company's dry electrode battery manufacturing technology reduces CO2 emissions, speeds the battery manufacturing process, and reduces cost for an expanding global EV market.

Gracenote Launches Advanced Automotive Data Platform Enabling Innovative Cross-Media Experiences in Connected Cars

Gracenote Nexus AutoSM works with Android Automotive OS (AAOS) and other popular auto operating systems enabling car brands to simplify integration with their infotainment offerings, reduce development time and deliver the content-first interfaces consumers want.

Polaris Slingshot's New 2024 Model Year Lineup Delivers Extraordinary Driving Experiences & One-of-a-Kind On-Road Adventures

With an open cockpit, three-wheels, and bold, head-turning style, Slingshot serves as the ultimate platform for self-expression – driven by a diverse community of riders who dare to be different.

RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada and Leonardo achieve first 100% SAF flight with PT6C-67C-powered AW139 helicopter

The 75-minute flight and ground tests, which took place at Leonardo's facility in Cascina Costa di Samarate, Italy , evaluated engine performance at multiple power variations and demonstrated no significant differences in the response to the new fuel compared with the use of Jet A1 fuel.

