This Week in Transportation News: 12 Stories You Need to See

The Goodyear Powerload Tire Line Will Drive Productivity and Efficiency Wherever it's Put to Work

The Goodyear Powerload delivers durability and traction for hardworking compact wheel loaders and graders to get the job done.

CARFAX: Up to 153,000 Catalytic Converters Stolen in 2022

Once the converter is removed, not only will the car make a loud noise when started, but it can cost owners thousands of dollars to replace that missing catalytic converter – especially if consumers don't have the right type of car insurance.

U.S. Conference of Mayors Endorses Bipartisan Senate Rail Safety Legislation

Following last month's major train derailment in Ohio , mayors across the country have joined to support legislation for safer railways.

FirstElement Fuel partners with Hyundai Motor on hydrogen refueling of class 8 fuel cell electric trucks, driving over 25K miles with zero emissions

FirstElement is unique in offering the largest network of hydrogen stations in the world that are supplied by Liquid Hydrogen instead of gaseous. Liquid hydrogen distribution and storage is far more efficient, enabling the large quantities of hydrogen required to efficiently fuel Class 8 Fuel Cell Electric trucks.

Norfolk Southern announces additional paid sick leave agreements with mechanical and engineering railroaders

The company has reached agreements with its two labor unions to provide employees up to seven paid sick days per year.

U.S. News Announces the 2023 Best Cars for Families Kia won the most awards this year with three, followed by Toyota and Hyundai with two each. The 2023 Honda Odyssey won Best Minivan for Families for the 13th consecutive year, the longest streak in the awards' history.

Nation's Busiest General Aviation Airport Lands a New Fuel Provider

Cunningham Aviation is a new Fixed Base Operator at Falcon Field Airport in Mesa, Arizona , offering full-service Jet A and 100LL, as well as a self-service 100LL island.

The Kia EV9 Revealed: Groundbreaking EV Fusing Progressive, Bold Design with Authentic SUV Character

Kia's first three-row electric SUV interior and exterior design were released as a step forward towards the company's goal of becoming a sustainable mobility solutions provider.

New Saudi Arabian Carrier Riyadh Air to Launch with All-Boeing Fleet of up to 72 787-9 Dreamliners

Riyadh Air has ordered 39 Dreamliners, known for their comfort and fuel efficiency, to support Saudi Arabia's goal of welcoming 100 million visitors per year by 2030. Options for an additional 33 jets were also included in the purchase.

Garage Gurus® Announces 2023 Automotive Technician Scholarship Program

Garage Gurus® will award $30,000 of scholarships to students attending accredited, U.S.-based automotive technical schools, colleges, or universities during the 2023-2024 school year. Students must submit two letters of recommendation from non-family members and a typed essay or video introducing themselves and indicating "Why I Want to Be a Top Technician."

SOFIA Reveals Map of Moon's Water Near its South Pole Artemis Landing Sites

A new study using NASA's and DLR's now-retired Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy ( SOFIA ) has pieced together the first detailed, wide-area map of water distribution on the Moon.

Lithium Demand is on the Rise as the Electric Vehicles Market Matures The essential compound used to power electric vehicles is increasing the value of the global electric vehicle market, projected to reach $802.81B by 2027.

