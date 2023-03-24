This Week in Transportation News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the powerful Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 and the world's largest autonomous racing league.

The Most Powerful Muscle Car in the World: 1,025 Horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 Sets New Performance Benchmarks

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 reaches 60 miles per hour (mph) in a blazing 1.66 seconds and features the highest g-force acceleration of any production car at 2.004 gs. The Demon 170 can also reach 900 horsepower and 810 lb.-ft. of torque on E10 fuel.

Acer Enters E-bike Market with AI-driven "ebii", Designed for Urban Commuting ebiiAssist automatically adapts to route conditions, pedaling power and rider preferences for a smoother journey. Its long-lasting battery, smart safety features, and minimalistic lightweight design enable users to navigate through the city streets in style and comfort with ease, while leaving a smaller carbon footprint.

Nissan reveals prototype sedan for contemporary lifestyles

To create this usability without compromising the vehicle's functionality and stylish design, Nissan introduced devices through a process of trial and error, fusing them with AI to achieve surprising functions not imaginable from the outside appearance.

Abu Dhabi Announces World's Largest Autonomous Racing League

A core goal of the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League is to push the boundaries of autonomous mobility by hosting challenges to advance R&D in autonomous racing and artificial intelligence (AI).

Electric Vehicle Fleet-as-a-Service Pioneer Revolv Raises $15 Million to Support Growing Demand for Decarbonized Commercial Fleets

The company is on track to deliver over 100 vehicles ranging from Class 2 through Class 8 by the end of 2023, with plans to scale and manage a fleet of vehicles in the thousands by the following years.

Aramco and DHL Supply Chain Announce New End-to-End Procurement and Logistics Hub Joint Venture

The procurement and logistics hub would be the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia . The agreement enhances supply chain efficiency and sustainability in the industrial, energy, chemical, and petrochemical sectors.

Bowlus is the First RV Manufacturer to go All-Electric Across Entire Luxury RV Model Lineup

This step removes the last inconveniences for luxury travelers. "Picture yourself enjoying nature without the noise of a generator – it's a fully immersive experience to be all-electric," said Geneva Long , founder and CEO of Bowlus.

Kroger Delivery Arrives in Denver Metro Area

The new Customer Fulfillment Center in Aurora, Colorado , expands access to fresh, affordable food delivered to your door.

Alabama Power offers customers two incentives to support electric vehicle adoption

Customers can receive a one-time $500 rebate for the purchase and installation of a Level 2 (240V) charger at their home and save on their electric bill by charging their electric vehicle at home at a discounted rate during 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Chrysler Brand Brings 'Vanlightenment' to Consumers with Multimedia Marketing Campaign for Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid

The campaign showcases relatable scenarios between a family and the harmony brought upon them by their Chrysler Pacifica. The vehicle is equipped with Stow 'n Go, Stow 'n Vac, infotainment with Amazon FireTV, and an impressive 520-mile range.

Hawaiian Airlines Increases Summer Frequency

In preparation for a strong summer demand, Hawaiian Airlines has increased the weekly frequency of travel between Honolulu and Austin , Boston , Las Vegas , Pago Pago , and Los Angeles .

Genesis Electrified GV70, Assembled in USA, Now Arriving at U.S. Retailers

Built upon the award-winning GV70 platform, the Electrified GV70 features exceptional utility and refined performance paired with a host of technologies designed exclusively for electric vehicles.

