This Week in Transportation News: 12 Stories You Need to See

United Announces Largest South Pacific Expansion in Aviation History, Including New Direct Flight to Christchurch, New Zealand

40% more flights between the U.S. and Australia / New Zealand have been added, making United Airlines the only carrier to connect the U.S. to the South Island of New Zealand .

Survey Results Shed Light on Electric Vehicle Ownership Concerns, a Dilemma Autel Energy is Solving

John Thomas , chief operating officer, Autel Energy, said, "The survey concluded that 46% of non-EV owners and 54% of owners would be heavily motivated to make an EV purchase in the future if there was more knowledge about and significant improvement in the charging framework over the next few years."

Norfolk Southern reaches paid sick leave agreement with the Brotherhood of Railway Signalmen

With another labor union partnership, this agreement allows employees the ability to take up to seven days of paid sick leave off per year. This will immediately affect 900 signal employees.

Hyundai CRADLE and itselectric Partner to Deploy Curbside Chargers for Electric Vehicles in New York City

The EV chargers will be the first compact, durable, and user-friendly charge post featuring a fully detachable charging cord in North America - making it suitable and ideal for urban city use.

Nissan Selects project44's Supply Chain Visibility Platform to Enhance Resilient Global Logistics Network

Nissan plans to use the Movement by project44 platform to gain end-to-end supply chain visibility by accessing real-time data and insights on shipment location, ETAs, carrier performance, parts logistics, and finished cars logistics.

Lotus Technology showcased Eletre at Auto Shanghai 2023 after its first delivery

The brand displayed four models of Eletre, Lotus Tech's first fully electric hyper SUV, along with an Evija, the world's first pure electric British hyper car, and an Emira, the mid-engined sports car, Lotus's last ICE vehicle.

Nanoramic Laboratories and General Motors to Collaborate on Cost and Sustainability of Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Vehicles

"Our integrated technology strategy aims to combine Nanoramic's breakthrough technology with GM's extensive network of resources to build more efficient EV batteries," said Kent Helfrich , president, GM Ventures. "This collaboration has the potential to improve both cost and sustainability in battery manufacturing for our Ultium EV Platform."

Scania and Northvolt unveil green battery capable of powering trucks for 1.5 million kilometers

Later this year, the jointly produced battery cell for heavy electric vehicles will be manufactured in a Södertälje, Sweden factory. The 1.5 million kilometer range is their lifetime capacity.

CATL launches condensed battery with an energy density of up to 500 Wh/kg, enables electrification of passenger aircrafts

As the industry continues to electrify other modes of transportation, CATL has developed a more condensed battery that can be mass produced in a shorter amount of time. For reference, the first generation battery that was released in 2021 had an energy density of 160 Wh/kg.

Hesai Releases Ultra-Thin Long-Range Lidar ET25, Providing Behind-the-Windshield ADAS Lidar Solution

Automakers require lidar placement to consider both function and aesthetics. ET25 is designed to be placed behind the windshield, which enables a sleeker design without affecting aerodynamics or acceleration performance.

Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern combine to create CPKC

CPKC becomes the first and only single-line railway connecting Canada , the U.S. and Mexico .

Mitsubishi Motors to Launch World's First Real-time Cinematic Vehicle Configurator

Empowering customers to configure their ideal 2023 Outlander Plug-In Hybrid on the move as it travels through an epic, photorealistic mountain pass, MMNA is using the ZeroLight visualization platform to show potential customers what their new Mitsubishi Outlander could look like as they change colors, trim levels and factory accessories.

