This Week in Transportation News: 12 Stories You Need to See

Premiere: Volvo Trucks tests hydrogen-powered electric trucks on public roads

Volva Trucks' hydrogen powered fuel cell trucks emit water vapor, produce their own electricity, and can travel long distances. The trucks are being tested on public roads in the harsh, icy environment of northern Sweden . They will be commercially available in the second half of this decade.

New Survey Reveals Top Rideshare Annoyances: From Reckless Driving to Surge Pricing

From passengers who refuse to wear a seatbelt to drivers who text behind the wheel, the world of rideshare apps can be filled with annoyances that test the patience of even the most laid-back riders and drivers.

" $48 Million Bitcoin Car" Up for Auction

The infamous " Bitcoin Car" that rose to prominence in 2013 after Bitcoin legend, Rassah, sold 1,000 Bitcoin to purchase the car, will be auctioned off on Scarce.City starting on May 10th and showcased during Bitcoin2023 in Miami from May 18th-20th .

It's Finally Here! - Toyota Auto Insurance Comes to California

Toyota Insurance has added California to its list of covered states. The service is also currently available in Arizona , Illinois , Indiana , Missouri , Ohio , Tennessee , South Carolina , and Texas .

US Hybrid secures two contracts valued at more than $6 million

"Across the country, US Hybrid's zero-emission, made-in-America electric and fuel cell propulsion systems are powering buses, street sweepers, port vehicles and equipment and Department of Defense projects," says Richard Woods , VP and General Manager of US Hybrid.

Ryanair Places Its Biggest Boeing Order for up to 300 737 MAX Jets

Ryanair has deployed a growing fleet of 737-8-200 airplanes to accelerate its post-pandemic recovery and meet strong travel demand. The 197-seat 737-8-200 model has helped the airline reduce fuel use and emissions by over 20% compared to the airplanes they are replacing.

Goodyear Announces Industry's First Tire to Use Carbon Black Produced via Methane Pyrolysis

"The use of carbon black produced by methane pyrolysis is an example of how we are collaborating with our suppliers, like Monolith, to utilize sustainable materials in our consumer products, without compromising on performance and safety," said Chris Helsel , senior vice president Global Operations, and Chief Technology Officer.

SparkCharge Partners with Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to Showcase EV Charging Solutions

Josh Aviv , founder and CEO at SparkCharge, said, "Businesses that want to make the transition or accommodate EVs no longer need to be hindered by a lack of infrastructure; the solution exists and we're here to aid them on their journey."

Nation Safe Drivers and Questx to Combine

The combined company will draw on NSD and Questx's 90 years of collective experience and complementary strengths to deliver bespoke roadside assistance and mobility solutions to its customers. It will benefit from increased scale, broader scope of mobility services, a greater geographic footprint, and new capabilities.

ABB E-mobility and Scania successfully undertake first test in development of Megawatt Charging System

Both companies are committed to enabling a zero-emission transport future and taking the lead in developing tomorrow's technology today. Developing a solution to fast charge these commercial electric vehicles, which will also deliver significant range, is a major step towards increasing sales of heavy-duty vehicles that can be driven fossil-free.

Airspace Link Announces Global Partnership with Volatus Aerospace

On a global scale, the partnership will spread operational investments into Europe and the Middle East with their first project focused on airspace modernization for Dubai . Other target areas for advancement will include intra-island operations for cargo delivery around the Caribbean Islands along with opportunities in South America .

The National Council launches CDL training program

The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls, Families for Justice as Healing, and Inside the Sun proudly announce a partnership offering free pre-CDL training for Boston residents interested in pursuing a career in the trucking industry.

