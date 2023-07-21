This Week in Transportation News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Cirrus Aircraft's Auto Radar addition and anti-theft measures from Hyundai and Kia.

Nikola and Fortescue Future Industries Commit to Creating American Green Energy Jobs with Acquisition of Nikola's Phoenix Hydrogen Hub

FFI will bring the capital and resources required to fully develop the project and the parties are working towards a hydrogen supply agreement to support Nikola's Class 8 zero-emission trucks.

Alpha Motor Corporation Previews Wolf Truck Test Drive

"We are thrilled to share this exclusive preview of the Wolf in its driving form, as it represents a paradigm shift in electric trucks, embodying our goal to mass produce environmentally friendly vehicles that are fun-to-drive," said Alpha Motor Corporation.

World's First 100% SAF Transatlantic Flight Sets Sights on Takeoff

Virgin Atlantic and Rolls-Royce confirm the successful Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend ground test on the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engine. The test marks a key milestone in the project which will see the world's first 100% SAF flight travel across the Atlantic from London Heathrow to New York JFK on a Boeing 787, set to take off on November 28, 2023 .

ARFAX Teams with Hyundai and Kia on Anti-Theft Measures

The automakers are offering consumers free steering-wheel locks or a free software upgrade, and CARFAX estimates more than 4.9 million owners still need one of those. CARFAX is helping to spread the word by highlighting this issue on its Vehicle History Reports.

Cirrus Aircraft Adds Auto Radar by Garmin® and Cirrus IQ™ Connectivity to the Best-Selling Vision Jet®

These upgrades now provide pilots with increased situational awareness and connectivity during all stages of pre-flight and inflight activities.

IC Bus Launches the Next Generation CE Series

The IC Bus® CE Series school bus elevates the brands' reputation for reliability, durability and serviceability, while delivering product and service design innovations. The increased 83-passenger capacity school bus is available in both diesel (Cummins B6.7) and zero-emissions electric powertrain options.

DESTEN's Revolutionary Ultra-Fast Charging Battery Technology Powers InMotions' 'Under 4 Minutes Charging' Next Generation Battery Pack

A new world record has been set for the fastest-charging battery pack of 3 minutes and 56 seconds. This technology will be housed in an InMotion Revolution LMP3 race car as part of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race and will be competing against gas-powered vehicles.

ABB E-mobility first to earn CTEP and NTEP certifications for DC fast chargers

These notable certifications cover the company's best-selling Terra 124 and Terra 184 chargers designed to support public charging operations for both light duty vehicles and fleets in the United States . Under the CTEP and NTEP programs, chargers engaged in the sale of electricity to EVs must show the amount of electricity dispensed, the unit price, and the total price.

Racing History Revived: Oldest Known NASCAR Champion Car Featured in Documentary, on Display at Henry Ford Museum

The film uncovers the serendipitous turn of events that led the small Detroit manufacturer to become a standout champion in the emerging stock car racing craze of post-war America. Combining some of the best drivers of the day, with support from an automaker that quickly came to understand the mantra, "win on Sunday, sell on Monday," the influence of this chapter of motoring history sets the stage for modern day racing.

Bollinger Motors Kicks Off Pilot Build on its B4 All-Electric Chassis Cabs

"Our Class 4 Bollinger B4 truck was purpose built for fleets and it gives them unlimited upfit options," said Jim Connelly , chief revenue officer of Bollinger Motors. "Our nationwide service network will be announced soon."

Isinwheel's GT2 Off-Road E-Scooter Reigns Supreme in Europe : Now Blazing a Trail in the US Market

The GT2 off-road-scooter is equipped with 800W motors and a powerful 48V/15Ah large-capacity battery that can propel riders to exhilarating speeds of up to 28MPH, making it effortless to traverse the outdoors.

goTenna and Urban Sky achieve unprecedented network coverage spanning over 14,000 square miles

In an effort to expand network coverage to off-grid and rural communities, mobile mesh networking company goTenna and stratospheric flight developer Urban Sky successfully achieved long-range communications abilities spanning 14,412 square miles. This is especially empowering to military, law enforcement, and public safety operators.

SOURCE PR Newswire