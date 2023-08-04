This Week in Transportation News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the return of the Toyota Land Cruiser and a new off-road lineup from Polaris.

BMW Group, Airbus and Quantinuum Collaborate to Fast-Track Sustainable Mobility Research Using Cutting-Edge Quantum Computers

Dr. Peter Lehnert , Vice-President, Research Technologies at BMW Group stated: "Circularity and sustainable mobility are putting us on a quest for new materials, to create more efficient products and shape the future premium user experience. Being able to simulate material properties to relevant chemical accuracy with the benefits from the accelerating quantum computing hardware is giving us just the right tools for more speed in innovation for this decisive domain."

J.B. Hunt to Purchase 13 Zero-Emission Nikola Trucks

The initial truck order will include 10 battery-electric and three hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, with delivery of the first vehicles expected in August 2023 . These trucks will be strategically located at facilities servicing J.B. Hunt's key routes, including in the greater Los Angeles and Phoenix areas.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Returns to its Origin

After a three-year hiatus, Toyota's off-road icon and longest-running nameplate has returned to the North American market with 326 horsepower, 465 lb.-ft. of torque, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0.

Hyundai Motor and Kia Introduce CO2 Emission Monitoring System Built on the Hedera Network

The Supplier CO2 Emission Monitoring System is designed to compute carbon emissions at every stage of the supply chain, enabling the auto manufacturers to secure reliable data across its supplier's business operations, including procurement of raw materials, the manufacturing process and product transportation.

Polaris Off Road Stays on the Gas with 2024 Lineup, Featuring Rider-Inspired Updates & Refreshed Styles for its Industry-Leading Range of Side-by-Sides and ATVs

Additionally, the customer-favorite Polaris Sportsman 570 and XP 1000 Hunt editions make a return, and a Premium trim offering is now available on the 2024 GENERAL 1000 to provide customers with an upgrade in style and performance. RIDE COMMAND+ also received enhanced features for 2024, delivering unmatched connectivity and peace of mind to riders through all-new Location Bump Alerts and Check-In Messages.

Mobility in Harmony (MIH) Consortium Selects BlackBerry to Advance its Next-Generation Electric Vehicle Development Efforts

Project X, one of the MIH EV projects, will be a single-row three-seater geared towards Asian consumers, and is set to be unveiled in Japan in late 2023. MIH will also release six-seater and nine-seater vehicle platforms in the coming years to provide more vehicle segment choices, and to enable greater innovation.

WorldAutoSteel Showcases Steel E-Motive: Fully Engineered Concepts Demonstrating Pathway to Net Zero for Ride Sharing Vehicles

The Steel E-Motive objective was to create a fully autonomous ride sharing vehicle concept showcasing the strength and durability of steel with a critical focus on sustainability for reaching net zero emissions targets. The results are safe, comfortable, and affordable body structures that support automakers in the continued development of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) ride sharing models.

Ecolution Power and Miller EV Solutions Lead Disaster Recovery Initiative for Electric Vehicles

The strategic partnership between Ecolution Power Company and Miller Electric Company aims to create a ground-breaking disaster recovery vehicle equipped with mobile electric charging capabilities for stranded electric cars and trucks.

Pyka Secures FAA Authorization for Commercial Operation of Largest Ever Highly-Automated Electric Drone in the United States

Michael Norcia , Chief Executive Officer of Pyka, states, "Pyka's aircraft provide an essential tool for protecting crops, unlocking cost savings for growers, and reducing our impact on the environment. This commercial approval is the first step in enabling us to generate massive value for growers in the U.S., Latin America , and other markets we operate in, while also laying the operational and regulatory groundwork for eventual scaling into uncrewed cargo operations worldwide."

ZenWTR and Circuit Begin Innovative Media Partnership to Provide Eco-Friendly Transportation and Sustainable Hydration

This summer, ZenWTR is proudly sponsoring Circuit cars in the Hamptons and Santa Monica , providing passengers with eco-friendly transportation and a memorable brand experience.

Hyundai Mobis Launches 'Parabolic Motion' Glove Box, Engineered for Electric Vehicles

This innovative development notably includes an expanded glove box capacity and user-friendly design, which minimizes the risk of knee collision when the glove box is opened.

Jeep® Graphic Studio Launches Jurassic Park Package to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of Original 1993 Film

"This exclusive Jurassic Park Package gives fans and Jeep brand enthusiasts alike the chance to make their Jeep 4x4 vehicle unique reflecting both their personality and pride of ownership," said Jim Morrison , senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America .

