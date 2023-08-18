This Week in Transportation News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Canoo's Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle and Alef's flying car pre-orders.

Canoo Announces Introduction of its Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle 190

The LDV 190 shares the same Multi-Purpose Platform (MPP) as the LDV 130 but has a more beefed-up suspension system to handle the increased payload of Class 2 vehicles. Drivers will notice it features the same dynamic handling and performance as the LDV 130, courtesy of Canoo's patented steering by wire system.

Impact Venture Capital Portfolio Company, Alef, Reports Pre-Orders of $750M Worth of Flying Cars

Alef Aeronautics, a sustainable mobility company that is designing and developing a flying car, announced that it reached 2,500 pre-orders representing $750,000,000 in revenue upon delivery. This includes 2,100 deposits from individuals, and B2B agreements with businesses for sale of 400 cars, including an agreement with a California car dealership.

Vinfast Debuts On Nasdaq Global Select Market Following Successful Business Combination With Black Spade Acquisition Co

VinFast Auto Ltd. is now trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol VFS. Following their recent announcement about combining with Black Spade Acquisition Co, VinFast aims to strengthen its position in the global EV market and lead the way for other Vietnamese brands.

Wingless Transporter Breaks 'Sound Barrier' w/ 300-mi. Range Using NASA-Proven Thrusters

The Epiphany™ Transporter evokes dreams of Aladdin's Magic Carpet, providing fast, door-to-door, airborne transportation with VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) capability. In lieu of long, burdensome wings, the compact advanced vehicle configuration vaunts morphing, dual-mode, ducted thrusters enabling it to hover like a helicopter, and attain efficient high-speed cruise flight like an airplane.

2023 Jeep® Gladiator Rubicon FarOut: Exclusive Limited-edition Gladiator Marks Final EcoDiesel Production

"As the Jeep brand continues its drive to electrification, we are phasing out EcoDiesel technology with the final, limited-edition Gladiator Rubicon FarOut," said Jim Morrison , senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America . "Limited to 1,000 vehicles for the 2023 model year, the special-edition Gladiator Rubicon FarOut further builds on the industry's only open-air pickup truck infused with Trail Rated capability and best-in-class truck utility."

Canoo Finalizes Incentive Package with Oklahoma , Cherokee Nation

Canoo, a leading high-tech advanced mobility company, announced it has finalized agreements on workforce and economic development incentives from the state of Oklahoma and the Cherokee Nation for its vehicle assembly and battery module manufacturing plants in Oklahoma City and Pryor , respectively.

RTX space sensor to monitor coastal ecosystem health

NASA has chosen RTX's GLIMR to be their first hyperspectral imager in geostationary orbit. Its purpose is to process information given off by the electromagnetic spectrum to help monitor coastal health.

Boeing Donates $500,000 to Assist with Wildfire Recovery and Relief Efforts in Hawaii

As wildfires in Maui continue to devastate the community, Boeing has sent $250,000 to support American Red Cross in maintaining shelters and providing comfort kits, clean-up kits, food, information, and other services. The other $250,000 went towards the Hawai'i Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund to provide shelter, food, grief support, and more.

Twisted Road Launches Mobile App to Make it Easier to Get on Two Wheels

The app offers a new easy-to-use, on-the-go experience for riders who are looking to rent a bike from fellow riders. Users can find a motorcycle near them (or near their destination) and reserve it - all within one minute - directly from their phones.

Eighth Annual MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge Brings Record Crowd of More Than 42,000 Attendees to New Location in Downtown Pontiac

Hosted in a new location – Pontiac City Square in downtown Pontiac – more than 42,000 car enthusiasts of all ages gathered to witness street-legal drag racing and entertainment, including a special concert by Ice Cube.

National Limousine Association Launches GreenRides Initiative

The organization's new GreenRides Committee will oversee the initiative, with the goals to reduce emissions, enhance energy efficiency and foster a culture of sustainability among NLA members and the industry at large.

Powerful Performance, Striking Style: The 2024 Toyota GR Supra

The GR Supra's balance of ride quality, powerful acceleration, and agile handling offers an experience that excites the senses from the moment drivers push the start button. Equipped with a dual-branch exhaust manifold, with six ports instead of two, a deep growl rumbles to life at ignition.

