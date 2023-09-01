This Week in Transportation News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including road safety for Labor Day weekend and GM's team-up with Google Cloud.

National Safety Council Calls for All Road Users to Be Safe Over Labor Day

"Safety is a choice, and every road user must practice safe behavior each time they venture out," said Mark Chung , executive vice president of roadway practice at NSC. "For example, if you're driving, slow down, look out for other road users including pedestrians and bicyclists, drive free of distraction and impairment, and wear a seat belt. Taking these actions can save a life."

Hyzon Motors Successfully Completes First Customer Demo of Liquid Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Truck

Starting in Temple, TX , the truck completed deliveries to eight PFG customers near Dallas, TX , travelling over 540 miles on a 16-hour continuous run including over 100-degree Fahrenheit temperatures. The run – further than the distance from Sacramento to San Diego – demonstrates the viability of on-board liquid hydrogen to fuel long-distance, zero-emission transport.

General Motors Teams Up with Google Cloud on AI Initiatives

"Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize the buying, ownership, and interaction experience inside the vehicle and beyond, enabling more opportunities to deliver new features and services," said Mike Abbott , executive vice president, Software and Services, GM.

Alfa Romeo Announces Return of the Legendary 33 Stradale: Daring to Dream

Alfa Romeo's new limited-edition car follows in the footsteps of an icon in the 1960s and one of the most beautiful cars of all time — the Tipo 33.

Voyager Space Awarded $900 Million Ceiling Contract by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Architecture and Integration Directorate

Through the contract, Voyager's Defense Segment will contribute to a wide range of activities, including modeling, simulation and analysis, capability development/development planning, cost analysis/trades, technical risk reduction/test engineering, standards and architecture development and curation , software development and curation , and advanced synthetic/virtual simulator environments development for operational test and training.

New Holland Agriculture Publicly Launches the Industry's First All-Electric Utility Tractor with Autonomous Features -- the Revolutionary T4 Electric Power Tractor

The T4 Electric Power addresses current farming challenges, such as increased total cost ownership and labor shortage, while delivering upon New Holland's unwavering commitment to help customers build more sustainable agriculture for this generation and beyond.

Hyundai Mobis and Autotalks collaborate to implement cutting-edge V2X technology for connected cars

Day-1 applications alert drivers in dangerous, non-line-of-sight situations, for example to avert a possible collision with a vehicle or bicycle at an intersection. Additional applications include alerts about road hazards.

Polaris Marine Unveils Two Concept Demonstrator Pontoons Featuring High-Horsepower Electric Propulsion

Electric motors are easier to maintain as there are fewer moving parts and they require no oil changes or scheduled engine maintenance. Electric propulsion also adds the benefits of instantaneous torque and the ability to travel in sometimes restricted waterways, making the adoption of effective, high-power, high-performance and long-range electric propulsion the next evolution in luxury pontoons.

Living Vehicle: Luxury Meets Wild - New 24-Foot Model Expands the HD Lineup

A pioneer in luxury off-grid travel trailers, the Living Vehicle HD24 trailer has a 72 kWh energy system, All-Solar-Roof, an HVAC system that keeps you comfortable in climates between -4° F to 120° F , customizable space, and creates up to 5 gallons of water per day by extracting humidity from the air.

Last Call: 2024 Ram 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition Salutes Unprecedented Run as North America's Apex Predator of the Truck World

Ram TRX production will conclude at the end of 2023. The Ram TRX cemented Ram Truck as North America's off-road truck leader when it debuted in 2020 as a 2021 model, setting new benchmarks for power and performance among half-ton pickup trucks with the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI ® V-8 engine.

The Most Luxurious Sprinter Van Mobile Office On Earth debuted by LEXANI MOTORCARS

The unbelievable Sky Captain cabin features plush hand-stitched Italian leather captain's chairs and a jaw dropping starlight ultra-vivid starlight sunroof and ceiling. Passengers can enjoy the latest in entertainment via a retractable 55" smart TV, Playstation 5, iPad pro, Apple TV, mac mini-computer, and more.

The All-New 2024 Toyota Tacoma Makes Big Screen Debut in "Blue Beetle"

Watch how Blue Beetle, his family, and their trusty Tacoma are able to take on anything. Also, be on the lookout for a special cameo appearance by the All-New 4th generation Tacoma.

