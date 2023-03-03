This Week in Transportation News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new EV battery plant and the effects of low credit on auto insurance costs.

March 3, 2023 - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the auto and transportation industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Mercedes-Benz AG Partners with Cisco to Drive Hybrid Work Innovation in Automotive

New Mercedes-Benz E Class vehicles will be equipped with Webex Meetings and Calling and utilize Webex AI audio capabilities to enable greater flexibility for the hybrid workforce – while putting safety at the forefront.

LG Energy Solution and Honda Break Ground for New Joint Venture EV Battery Plant in Ohio

The facility is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024, with plans to create 2,200 jobs, and the aim for approximately 40GWh of annual production capacity.

Auto Insurance Customers With Poor Credit Pay up to 60% More

Some other factors in this list are as controversial as credit scores. And one of those is location. Insurance companies using location to calculate rates have prompted opponents to accuse insurers of discriminating against policyholders in specific neighborhoods.

Greyhound and FlixBus Combine Technology to Create the Largest Intercity Bus Network, Enhancing Overall Traveler Experience

With spring travel season kicking off, customers can now book rides with Greyhound and FlixBus to almost 2,300 destinations across the U.S., Canada , and Mexico from either brands' websites or apps.

VinFast to Deliver VF8 City Edition to US Customers on March 1

The first shipment of 999 vehicles will be available to customers who pre-ordered the City Edition at the delivery event on March 1 st at the VinFast store in California . The new vehicle offers an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and the Smart Services mobile platform. The Plus trim has a range of 191 miles, while the Eco trim has a range of 207 miles.

Huawei Showcases Petal Maps at MWC 2023, Offering Extensive Support for Travellers Worldwide

Petal Maps is particularly effective at providing clearer navigation guidance and driving suggestions in more challenging road scenarios, reminding users to change lanes in a timely manner and helping them navigate complex turns with greater ease.

USPS Moves Forward with Awards to Modernize and Electrify the Nation's Largest Federal Fleet

The Postal Service has awarded new contracts to purchase 9,250 Commercial-Off-the-Shelf Battery Electric Vehicles and 14,000 EV Charging Stations.

Ascend Elements and Honda Reach Basic Agreement to Collaborate on Procurement of Recycled Lithium-ion Battery Materials in North America

A continuation of their strategic procurement relationship that formed in 2021, the agreement helps create a closed-loop supply chain for recycled battery materials and reduce Honda's carbon footprint.

Goodyear Introduces First EV Tire for Regional Fleets

Equipped to handle the higher load capacities of EVs, RangeMax RSDEV was engineered to deliver lower rolling resistance than comparable competitor tires* for improved efficiency to fleets regardless of drivetrain.

Boeing Chief Engineer Greg Hyslop to Retire; New Engineering Leaders Named

Hyslop will be retiring this June after 41 years and is succeeded by Howard McKenzie as chief engineer and executive vice president, Engineering, Test & Technology.

Cox Automotive Acquires FleetNet America®

The acquisition expands Cox Automotive's service provider network, allowing for greater accessibility and convenience for customers by utilizing FleetNet's EMS offering of 60,000 independent providers.

ArcBest Launches Revolutionary Freight Movement Technology

Vaux enables the entire contents of a trailer to be unloaded in under five minutes and offers complete visibility into freight movement within warehouse facilities, on the dock and over the road. It creates extreme efficiencies and orchestrates seamless warehouse operations.

Oceanco unveils Aeolus

She is a great fit for those who consider their floating home to be like a natural, private retreat and sea-borne sanctuary, accommodating just enough cabins for family and favored guests.

