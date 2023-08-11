This Week in Transportation News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including an electric super-sports sedan from Lucid and new designs from Lexus.

Lucid Announces Final Production Specifications for the Lucid Air Sapphire: The World's First Luxury Electric Super-Sports Sedan

As the ultimate fusion of leading-edge technology, refined design, and on-road versatility, the Air Sapphire elevates electric performance to new heights — marking a monumental step forward in automotive innovation.

Stellantis Expands and Enhances Parts Business in North America

Following decades of success in Europe and other international markets, including the Middle East and South America , the newly introduced bproauto parts portfolio is available for most makes and models to help combat the rapidly changing aftermarket and the long-term shift to electrification as vehicles and their components are becoming increasingly complex and digital.

Wheels Up Pursuing Strategic Options

Wheels Up Experience Inc. is actively involved in discussions around strategic business partnerships for the company and today ( Aug. 9 ) announced that Delta Air Lines has provided a short-term capital infusion to the company.

Lexus Arrives to Monterey Car Week 2023 With its Latest in Bold Designs and Performance

The Lexus display at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, takes on performance with Lexus highlighting the Lexus RZ Sport Concept – most recently seen at Tokyo Auto Salon – and the 2024 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series.

Airshare Signs Letter of Intent for Wheels Up Aircraft Management Business

Following Wheels Up's strategic partnership news, Airshare has announced the purchase of Wheels Up's aircraft management business, expected to close in the third quarter.

Firefly Aerospace Debuts Elytra Orbital Vehicles with Enhanced On-Orbit Mobility and Services

As the wings of a firefly, Elytra (pronounced ella-truh) offers on-orbit mobility, hosting, delivery, and servicing across cislunar space and beyond. When launched on Firefly's small- and medium-lift launch vehicles, Elytra can service the entire lifecycle of government and commercial missions.

Redefining Green Transportation: New Federal Bill Boosts Wireless EV Charging Program

The new law would create a dedicated grant program in the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), providing funding for Wireless EV Charging projects. This includes $250 million in grants for Wireless EV Charging initiatives such as roads, parking lots, bus routes, airports, as well as coastal and inland ports.

SANY Engineering Vehicles Unveils New Range of Intelligent New Energy Dump Trucks

With the increasing demand for new energy vehicles in municipal sanitation and construction engineering, SANY has invested heavily in the sector in recent years. In 2022, SANY invested over RMB 200 million , developing solutions for pure electric, hybrid, hydrogen fuel, and traditional fuel vehicles.

New Coast Study Explores EV Charging Station vs. Gas Station Density in the U.S.

The U.S. averages about 104 gas pumps per 1,000 road miles, compared to just 22 EV charging ports and as the popularity of electric vehicles rises, many may wonder how accessible charging stations are in their area.

Ballard announces orders from Solaris for nearly 100 hydrogen fuel cell engines to power buses in Europe

"We believe these orders demonstrate broader acceptance of fuel cell buses that is driving deployment-level volumes for our customer and is a signpost on the journey towards decarbonization of city buses and the potential of widespread fuel cell bus adoption," said David Mucciacciaro , Ballard Chief Commercial Officer.

From Shirts to Insulators: Recycled Honda Uniforms Find New Utility in Vehicles

Honda is advancing a recycling initiative that takes uniforms worn by associates at its U.S. manufacturing and R&D facilities and transforms them into sound-absorbing insulation for use in Honda and Acura automobiles. This program diverts approximately 45,000 pounds of uniforms from reaching landfills each month as Honda works toward its commitment to use 100% sustainable materials in its products in the future.

First Student Achieves Major Electrification Milestone with 2M Miles Driven on Electric School Buses

"Electrifying our nation's school bus fleet will help us build healthier futures for children across North America , and we are committed to our mission to transition 30,000 buses to electric by 2035. We look forward to the next million miles," First Student Head of Electrification Kevin L. Matthews said.

Indian Motorcycle Legend Burt Munro Inducted into Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Hall of Fame

A motorcycle racing icon and landspeed record-holder, Munro inspired generations of riders through his relentless drive to reach the record books.

