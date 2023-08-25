This Week in Transportation News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including advances in supersonic flight and vehicle electrification.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the auto and transportation industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Hyundai Mobis Unveils the Future of Electrification at IAA Mobility 2023

Visitors can anticipate a firsthand look at Kia's electric crown jewel, the EV9, replete with Hyundai Mobis' state-of-the-art Battery System (BSA) and the innovative Power Electric (PE) system — the essential automotive components for electrification. Hyundai Mobis will also unveil the next-generation e-CCPM (Electric Complete Chassis Platform Module).

Detroit Auto Show Announces New York Times Best-Selling Author Malcolm Gladwell as Featured Presenter for Show's Inaugural Mobility Global Forum

"Mr. Gladwell's presentation, together with the incredible roster of speakers we have planned over two days, will provide a compelling look at the dynamic world of new mobility and our place in it," said Detroit Auto Show Chairman Thad Szott .

Boom Supersonic Advances Flight Preparations for XB-1

"It's fitting that XB-1 is now progressing toward first flight at the Mojave Air & Space Port, home to more than 50 first flights and other significant aviation events," said Bill "Doc" Shoemaker, Chief Test Pilot for Boom Supersonic. "I'm looking forward to flying XB-1 here, building on the achievements of other talented engineers and pilots who inspire us every day to make supersonic travel mainstream."

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Breaks Ground on New Electric Facility to Meet Growing Demand in Electric Products

Located on Logisnext's Houston headquarters campus, the new facility will support manufacturing of key electric warehouse products across the Jungheinrich®, Cat® lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and UniCarriers® Forklift product lines.

RealTruck, Inc. acquires Go Rhino

Known for setting the industry standard, Go Rhino holds 40 issued and pending patents for the innovative premium products it develops and manufactures for truck, Jeep and SUV owners. The acquisition strengthens RealTruck's existing portfolio of brands spanning truck bed covers, truck bed liners, steps, floor liners, fender flares, vent visors and cargo management.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 Astronauts to Embark on Six-Month Science Expedition, Supporting an Array of R&D on the Space Station

In the coming months, a variety of visiting vehicles will launch to the space station. These vehicles will bring critical cargo and research for the crew to perform, including ISS National Lab-sponsored investigations in the areas of life and physical sciences, in-space production applications, advanced materials, and technology development.

"Changing Lanes" Invites Drivers to Dare to Be Different as VinFast Launches its Recalibrated and Fully Stacked VF 8 SUV in the U.S. Market

The campaign positions VinFast as a challenger offering a new and exceptional alternative to the status quo in the U.S. EV market. After listening to consumers to understand the most common barriers to EV ownership, VinFast believes that its VF 8 model delivers the features American drivers want most: value, safety, comfort, luxury, and peace of mind.

Emma - The Sleep Company Opens a Power Nap Station to Help Drivers Regain Energy

This initiative is designed to prevent road accidents caused by drowsiness, at a time when many drivers are making long journeys to and from their summer vacations.

Hagerty Drivers Foundation "Cars at the Capital" Exhibit Showcases Amelia Earhart's Cord and a Porsche America Roadster

This free, pop-up exhibit is put on by the Foundation each year to educate the general public about the cultural significance of the automobile and its role in shaping modern society.

MAG Aerospace, L3Harris Team to Expand US Army's Aerial ISR Capabilities

Integrated on Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft, the system will help the Army meet global intelligence requirements. Operating at high altitude will provide the aircraft greater survivability and line-of-sight, both essential to help the Army achieve its long-range precision fires modernization priorities.

Jeep® Brand Vehicles Upfit by AEV Fuel the Passion of Off-road Enthusiasts With Enhanced Packages for Wrangler Rubicon and Now Wrangler Willys

Exclusive to the 2024 Jeep Wrangler, AEV now offers three levels of upfit packages: Upcountry, Upcountry+ and Level II. All upfit levels bring 35- or 37-inch tires to the Wrangler Rubicon and, for the first time, AEV Upcountry and Upcountry+ upfits bring 35-inch tires to the already capable Wrangler Willys model.

Kelley Blue Book Names Best Cars for College Students for 2023

"While reduced inventories of new and used cars have presented challenges including stubbornly high prices and limited choices for some brands, we are seeing downward movement on the average prices for new cars, so there is hope. We recommend shoppers stay flexible, understanding they may need to make a few compromises on car color and content to secure the type of car they want," said Brian Moody , executive editor for Kelley Blue Book .

Qantas nearly doubles Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet with order for 12 widebody jets

As part of the company's goal to operate one of the world's most sustainable fleets, Qantas has purchased four 787-9 jets and eight 787-10 jets. These 787 Dreamliner is known for reducing fuel use and emissions by up to 25% and for flying on a blend of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Read more of the latest auto- and transportation-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtrnsp on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Greenland Technologies and SaverOne.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-transportation-news-13-stories-you-need-to-see-301909702.html

SOURCE PR Newswire