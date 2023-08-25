|
25.08.2023 13:42:00
This Week in Transportation News: 13 Stories You Need to See
A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including advances in supersonic flight and vehicle electrification.
Visitors can anticipate a firsthand look at Kia's electric crown jewel, the EV9, replete with Hyundai Mobis' state-of-the-art Battery System (BSA) and the innovative Power Electric (PE) system — the essential automotive components for electrification. Hyundai Mobis will also unveil the next-generation e-CCPM (Electric Complete Chassis Platform Module).
"Mr. Gladwell's presentation, together with the incredible roster of speakers we have planned over two days, will provide a compelling look at the dynamic world of new mobility and our place in it," said Detroit Auto Show Chairman Thad Szott.
"It's fitting that XB-1 is now progressing toward first flight at the Mojave Air & Space Port, home to more than 50 first flights and other significant aviation events," said Bill "Doc" Shoemaker, Chief Test Pilot for Boom Supersonic. "I'm looking forward to flying XB-1 here, building on the achievements of other talented engineers and pilots who inspire us every day to make supersonic travel mainstream."
Located on Logisnext's Houston headquarters campus, the new facility will support manufacturing of key electric warehouse products across the Jungheinrich®, Cat® lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and UniCarriers® Forklift product lines.
Known for setting the industry standard, Go Rhino holds 40 issued and pending patents for the innovative premium products it develops and manufactures for truck, Jeep and SUV owners. The acquisition strengthens RealTruck's existing portfolio of brands spanning truck bed covers, truck bed liners, steps, floor liners, fender flares, vent visors and cargo management.
In the coming months, a variety of visiting vehicles will launch to the space station. These vehicles will bring critical cargo and research for the crew to perform, including ISS National Lab-sponsored investigations in the areas of life and physical sciences, in-space production applications, advanced materials, and technology development.
The campaign positions VinFast as a challenger offering a new and exceptional alternative to the status quo in the U.S. EV market. After listening to consumers to understand the most common barriers to EV ownership, VinFast believes that its VF 8 model delivers the features American drivers want most: value, safety, comfort, luxury, and peace of mind.
This initiative is designed to prevent road accidents caused by drowsiness, at a time when many drivers are making long journeys to and from their summer vacations.
This free, pop-up exhibit is put on by the Foundation each year to educate the general public about the cultural significance of the automobile and its role in shaping modern society.
Integrated on Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft, the system will help the Army meet global intelligence requirements. Operating at high altitude will provide the aircraft greater survivability and line-of-sight, both essential to help the Army achieve its long-range precision fires modernization priorities.
Exclusive to the 2024 Jeep Wrangler, AEV now offers three levels of upfit packages: Upcountry, Upcountry+ and Level II. All upfit levels bring 35- or 37-inch tires to the Wrangler Rubicon and, for the first time, AEV Upcountry and Upcountry+ upfits bring 35-inch tires to the already capable Wrangler Willys model.
"While reduced inventories of new and used cars have presented challenges including stubbornly high prices and limited choices for some brands, we are seeing downward movement on the average prices for new cars, so there is hope. We recommend shoppers stay flexible, understanding they may need to make a few compromises on car color and content to secure the type of car they want," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Kelley Blue Book.
As part of the company's goal to operate one of the world's most sustainable fleets, Qantas has purchased four 787-9 jets and eight 787-10 jets. These 787 Dreamliner is known for reducing fuel use and emissions by up to 25% and for flying on a blend of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).
