This Week in Transportation News: 13 Stories You Need to See

CARFAX Data: Autumn is the Most Dangerous Season for Auto Accident Damage in U.S.

Although many might assume that Winter is the most accident-prone season, more than 72% of U.S. drivers – roughly 170 million – live in states where Fall is the peak season for accident damage.

Union Pacific's Top Goal: Everyone Returning Home Safely to Loved Ones

The goal of Rail Safety Week, which kicked off Monday, Sept. 18 , is to raise awareness of rail safety education and remind communities to keep themselves safe near railroad tracks and crossings. Each year, more than 2,000 people are injured or killed at rail crossings or trespassing on railroad property, and every three hours in the United States , a person or vehicle is hit by a train.

Nikola Announces Expansion of Dealer Sales and Service Network into Canada in Partnership with ITD Industries

Canada is a premium market with its supportive population, industry and government as it relates to addressing the impacts of climate change and its ambitious plans to transition towards hydrogen and cleaner fuels.

Pawnee Nation and Canoo Partner for Clean Technology Jobs and Growth

The agreement is focused on several areas, including building workforce skills in zero-emission vehicles and other clean energy technologies, and developing qualified suppliers of parts and services needed for the zero-emission vehicle industry.

Hertz and Mayor Adams Launch "Hertz Electrifies New York City"

Through the initiative, Hertz intends to add up to 1,700 rental EVs to its local fleet, create 100 new jobs to serve its growing New York presence, and partner with four public high schools to create EV education and training opportunities for students.

Airbus, Barclays Sustainable Impact Capital and NEOM co-lead ZeroAvia's latest financing round

This investment will enable ZeroAvia to accelerate progress towards certification of its first engine as well as delivering the company's mission of a hydrogen-electric engine in every aircraft.

Oracle and Uber Co-innovate to Transform Last Mile Delivery in Retail

This joint solution enables retailers to rebalance inventory while giving customers more choices, including same-day and scheduled delivery options, order pickup, and returns to the closest retail or postal location.

Genesis Drives Past One Million Global Vehicle Sales

Genesis reached this milestone in less than eight years since its global debut in November 2015 , and a mere two years and three months after surpassing the half-million mark in May 2021 .

General Dynamics Electric Boat awarded $517 million for Virginia-class submarine parts

General Dynamics Electric Boat designs, builds, repairs and modernizes nuclear submarines for the U.S. Navy.

Mapbox equips connected cars and apps with AI maps, backed by new $280 million investment from SoftBank

This new funding accelerates Mapbox efforts to bring AI into the car, with new ADAS features for automated driving and safety that work across a wider range of roads and more geographic locations.

Royal Caribbean Group Drives Forward Alternative Fuel Use with The Successful Completion of Biofuel Testing

The company confirmed onboard technical systems met operational standards, without quality or safety concerns, demonstrating the biofuel blend is a reliable "drop in" supply of lower emission energy that ships can use to set sail across Europe and beyond.

Windrose Technology electric heavy-duty truck successfully completes high-temperature and high-altitude testing in collaboration with Decathlon and Rokin

The 1st model of Windrose truck is targeting 600km of range with 49 tons of total weight. It is also equipped with an 800V high-voltage fast-charging platform, which allows the truck to be charged quickly without impacting operational efficiency.

Georgia Tech and Hyundai Motor Group Sign MoU for Future Mobility Collaboration

The partnership will focus on developing a hydrogen economy, workforce development, and making cities smarter and more sustainable, among many other areas of cooperation.

