This Week in Transportation News: 7 Stories You Need to See

Alaska Airlines teams up with Lyft for new partnership to earn miles wherever you go

Mileage Plan members can earn one mile for every $1 spent on all Lyft rides in the U.S. and Canada , plus this holiday season they can earn two miles for every $1 spent on Lyft rides – anytime, everywhere.

Nikola and KeyState Announce Innovative Hydrogen Supply Collaboration to Support Nikola Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

Nikola President , Energy, Carey Mendes , said, "This will be key to our supply strategy and will help develop our refueling network at scale. Additionally, the low carbon, clean hydrogen will allow us to maximize value under the Inflation Reduction Act and future downstream fuel and dispensing incentive programs."

Trick or Treat: Jeep® Brand Brings Back Punk'n Exterior Paint Color to Wrangler

Jim Morrison , senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America , said, "Like other special-run colors for Wrangler, Punk'n appeals to a huge enthusiast following because it's authentic, inspiring and bold, much like the Jeep community."

Royal Caribbean Group First Cruise Company in US to Sail Using Renewable Diesel Fuel

This key step in the Group's pursuit of alternative fuels comes less than a year after the unveiling of Destination Net Zero, Royal Caribbean Group's comprehensive decarbonization strategy.

HD Hyundai CEO Chung Ki -sun Discussed Business Expansion with Chairman Peter Thiel of Palantir Technologies

CEO Chung and Chairman Thiel examined the digital transformation (DX) status in HHI Group's business areas of shipbuilding, energy, and construction equipment, which are under bilateral collaboration.

NEOM invests USD 175m in Volocopter to accelerate electric urban air mobility

The deal builds on the NEOM-Volocopter joint venture launched in December 2021 , which will operate electric air taxi services in NEOM to connect various regions in Saudi Arabia , including THE LINE, OXAGON, and TROJENA.

Lucid and SiriusXM to Introduce SiriusXM Across Full Vehicle Lineup

A beta version of SiriusXM will be available soon at no cost to Lucid owners, who will receive access to hundreds of SiriusXM channels plus access to podcasts and other on-demand SiriusXM programming. In 2023, SiriusXM and Lucid expect to deliver the full SiriusXM implementation to Lucid owners with additional features that will enhance their in-car audio entertainment experience.

