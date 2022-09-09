This Week in Transportation News: 8 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the auto and transportation industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

United Invests Another $15 Million in Electric Flying Taxi Market with Eve

The airline has signed a purchase agreement for up to 400 eVTOL aircraft from Eve, aiming to revolutionize the commuter experience in cities around the world.

2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger Special-edition Models Bring Retro Flair to Dodge 'Last Call' Lineup

Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis, says, "Dodge Swinger models have always held a unique spot in the Dodge muscle-car pantheon, and these modern-day models bring that fun back to life."

Uber and Nuro Announce 10-Year Partnership for Autonomous Food Deliveries Starting in California and Texas

Uber Eats consumers will be able to order meals and goods delivered by Nuro's zero-occupant autonomous delivery vehicles, which run on public roads and are built specifically to carry food and other goods. The partnership will kick off this fall with deliveries in Houston, TX and Mountain View, CA.

Circuit Raises $11M Series A to Expand EV Shuttle Business

The new capital will be used to grow Circuit's team, enhance its technology, and expand to more markets as demand for its services continues to quickly increase. The company has more than tripled in size since 2020.

Colorado Teardrops Finishes Prototype of their Electric Vehicle Adventure Trailer

The Boulder is designed to increase an EV's towing range, making camping even more accessible to EV owners.

Cannes Yachting Festival: SeaBubbles presents its electric, hydrogen-powered flying boat

Offering electric, hydrogen-propulsion combined with automated and retractable foils, the SeaBubble is designed to provide a unique aerial navigation experience, while preserving the marine ecosystem.

Sierra Northern Railway unveils new Hydrogen Powered, Zero Emission Switching Locomotive design concept

The locomotive will prove the potential of hydrogen fuel-cell technology to reduce transportation air pollutant and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Holland America Becomes First and Only Cruise Line Certified Sustainable for Alaska Seafood by Responsible Fisheries Management

Gus Antorcha , president of Holland America Line, says, "We've pledged to buy and serve only local, sustainable, fresh seafood on Alaska voyages, and RFM certification is a crucial step in the commitment to sustainability that we share with our guests and fishing families of Alaska ."

