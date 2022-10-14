This Week in Transportation News: 8 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the auto and transportation industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

SunPower and General Motors to Power Homes of the Future with Electric Vehicles

The collaboration enables bi-directional charging starting with the retail launch of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV, helping homeowners take more control of their energy needs.

CARFAX: Hurricane Ian Damaged Hundreds of Thousands of Cars

Used-car shoppers need to be aware that these waterlogged vehicles could resurface anywhere around the country. Texas and Florida continue to lead the nation when it comes to the number of flood-damaged cars on the road, but CARFAX research shows these vehicles also show up in states where flooding might not be top of mind for car shoppers.

Boeing and Cargolux Finalize 777-8 Freighter Order

Europe's number one all-cargo airline has a long-standing engagement towards sound operations and the 777-8 Freighter offers reduced emissions, noise, as well as the lowest fuel use and operating costs per tonne of any large freighter.

Schneider Electric Announces First-of-its-Kind Vehicle-to-Building Resilience Hub Powered by Transit Buses

This groundbreaking project will leverage stored energy from zero-emission electric buses, owned and operated by AC Transit, to provide filtered air conditioning at the West Oakland Branch of the Oakland Public Library for local residents in the event of unhealthy heat or smoke conditions.

United Continues Transatlantic Leadership with Debut of 2023 Summer Schedule

United will fly to more destinations across the Atlantic than all other U.S. carriers combined and is adding new service to three cities - Malaga, Spain ; Stockholm, Sweden ; and Dubai , UAE – along with six more flights to popular European destinations.

Zeeba Signs Binding Agreement to Purchase 3,000 Canoo Electric Vehicles

Canoo vehicles are American-made Class 1 commercial electric vehicles built on the company's proprietary multi-purpose platform (MPP) architecture that integrates all critical components. Most of service, maintenance and updates will be done over the air, which decreases vehicle downtime.

Texas Cities Comprise Four of the Top Five Worst Cities for Drunk Driving, BuyAutoInsurance.com Analysis Shows

Many of the 10 worst cities for drunk driving are located in the country's south and west. BuyAutoInsurance.com points out that infrastructure and urban sprawl may play a role in these large cities' propensities for drunk driving.

Royal Caribbean Group to Open the World's First Zero-Energy Cruise Terminal

The new cruise terminal at the Port of Galveston will be the first in Texas to achieve LEED Gold certification, an industry-leading certification expected to be received within the first two quarters of 2023.

Read more of the latest auto- and transportation-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtrnsp on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-transportation-news-8-stories-you-need-to-see-301649374.html

SOURCE PR Newswire