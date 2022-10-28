This Week in Transportation News: 8 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire

The New Shape of Innovation: Toyota Crown Arrives in Early 2023

With a look that's entirely unique for its class, the all-new 2023 Toyota Crown brings bold style to the top of the Toyota sedan lineup.

Hyundai Motor Group Breaks Ground on Metaplant America Dedicated EV and Battery Plant

Approximately $1 billion is anticipated to be invested by non-affiliated HMGMA suppliers in connection with the project in other locations.

Eviation Announces EVIA AERO Order for 25 All-Electric Alice Aircraft

Deal Marks Eviation's First Commuter Aircraft Order in Germany

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES BECOMES OFFICIAL AIRLINE OF PAUL QUINN COLLEGE, JOINS LIST OF PARTNERS FOR URBAN WORK COLLEGE PROGRAM

Through this partnership with the Dallas -based Historically Black College and University, the carrier continues to champion educational attainment for all

Nikola Highlights Benefits to Integrated Truck and Energy Business Model from The Inflation Reduction Act

The legislation supports every aspect of Nikola's integrated truck and energy business model from the development of zero-emissions vehicle technology through and including low-cost hydrogen production and dispensing infrastructure deployment.

Built Robotics Announces Expansion of Its Autonomous Construction Equipment into Europe at bauma 2022

Built's Exosystem transforms excavators into fully autonomous robots. The Exosystem can be installed within hours on a variety of machines from most major manufacturers, while still maintaining complete manual control.

Alef Launches The Alef Flying Car, First and Only Drivable Flying Car with Vertical Takeoff and Landing Fitting Today's Road Infrastructure

The Alef Model A flying car fits within existing urban infrastructure for driving and parking. The company plans to begin production and initiate first deliveries in Q4 of 2025.

EXPEDIA RELEASES TOP AIR TRAVEL HACKS FOR U.S. TRAVELERS AHEAD OF HOLIDAY SEASON

"It's about the time savings and peace of mind that comes with knowing you have machine learning informing your booking decisions and a tool at your fingertips that does the work of price tracking for you."

