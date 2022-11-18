This Week in Transportation News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire

Hybrid Reborn: 2023 Toyota Prius Revealed

With the addition of the most fuel-efficient Prius to date, achieving a manufacturer estimated 57 MPG combined fuel economy rating on the LE FWD model, this Toyota hybrid brings accessible electrification to drivers everywhere.

Carnival Venezia Opens for Sale on Year-Round Cruises from New York The ship will offer guests a wide range of sailing options, with 10 different cruise durations and 22 unique itineraries featuring visits to 25 ports across 14 countries.

Lexus Joins Forces with adidas and adidas S.E.E.D to Create a Custom All-New Lexus RX Inspired by Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

"The all-new RX 500h is part of our expanding Lexus Electrified portfolio with evolved innovative technology that elevates the driver's experience," said Michael Moore , general manager, Lexus International. "There's an athleticism in the performance of the RX that makes it a perfect fit to join the 'Wakanda Forever' team."

Transforming the Future of Foodservice Delivery: Sysco Receives First Battery Electric Freightliner eCascadia

"This zero-emission tractor is powerful, quiet and -- importantly – very comfortable to drive. That means it's not only good for the planet, but it will improve the driving experience for thousands of our delivery partners," said Marie Robinson , Sysco's EVP and chief supply chain officer at the Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) Manufacturing Plant in Portland, Ore.

Lucid Gravity: A Luxury Electric SUV with Breathtaking Performance and Seating for Up to Seven; Reservations Open in Early 2023

Gravity builds upon Lucid's core DNA of luxury, spaciousness, performance, and efficiency, setting itself apart from the competition with a previously unattainable combination of supercar performance and seating for up to seven adults. Lucid Gravity also promises more range than any other EV on the market – other than its stablemate, Lucid Air.

Colorado Governor and Burrell Aviation Announce $110 Million Investment for Colorado Springs Airport Project

Burrell Aviation intends to construct multiple facilities on a 65-acre parcel at the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) to expand the airport's non-passenger business lines, including facilities for air cargo handling, aircraft maintenance and testing, cold storage, warehouse/distribution, and integrated logistics.

Union Pacific Details Efforts to Address Climate Change; Becomes First U.S. Railroad to Support Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures

Since the publication of its first Climate Action Plan in 2021, Union Pacific has taken considerable steps to reduce its environmental impact, including increasing use of low-carbon fuels and reducing fuel consumption by more than 11 million gallons in 2021 compared with 2020.

United Becomes First U.S. Airline to Invest in Biofuel Refinery

NEXT is a Houston -based company developing the biorefinery which, at full production, could produce up to 50,000 barrels per day of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), renewable diesel, and other renewable fuels. United Airlines Ventures could invest as much as $37.5 million into NEXT, as long as the company meets certain milestone targets.

CerebrumX to Use Ford Connected Vehicle Data, with Customer Consent, to Help Transform Auto Insurance in North America

Usage-based insurance (UBI) programs using embedded connected vehicle systems, with the consent of the customer, provide more accurate and reliable driving data, empowering insurers to reward safe driver behavior with opportunities for reduced personalized premiums.

