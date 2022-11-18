|
18.11.2022 13:07:00
This Week in Transportation News: 9 Stories You Need to See
A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the auto and transportation industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
With the addition of the most fuel-efficient Prius to date, achieving a manufacturer estimated 57 MPG combined fuel economy rating on the LE FWD model, this Toyota hybrid brings accessible electrification to drivers everywhere.
"The all-new RX 500h is part of our expanding Lexus Electrified portfolio with evolved innovative technology that elevates the driver's experience," said Michael Moore, general manager, Lexus International. "There's an athleticism in the performance of the RX that makes it a perfect fit to join the 'Wakanda Forever' team."
"This zero-emission tractor is powerful, quiet and -- importantly – very comfortable to drive. That means it's not only good for the planet, but it will improve the driving experience for thousands of our delivery partners," said Marie Robinson, Sysco's EVP and chief supply chain officer at the Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) Manufacturing Plant in Portland, Ore.
Gravity builds upon Lucid's core DNA of luxury, spaciousness, performance, and efficiency, setting itself apart from the competition with a previously unattainable combination of supercar performance and seating for up to seven adults. Lucid Gravity also promises more range than any other EV on the market – other than its stablemate, Lucid Air.
Burrell Aviation intends to construct multiple facilities on a 65-acre parcel at the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) to expand the airport's non-passenger business lines, including facilities for air cargo handling, aircraft maintenance and testing, cold storage, warehouse/distribution, and integrated logistics.
Since the publication of its first Climate Action Plan in 2021, Union Pacific has taken considerable steps to reduce its environmental impact, including increasing use of low-carbon fuels and reducing fuel consumption by more than 11 million gallons in 2021 compared with 2020.
NEXT is a Houston-based company developing the biorefinery which, at full production, could produce up to 50,000 barrels per day of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), renewable diesel, and other renewable fuels. United Airlines Ventures could invest as much as $37.5 million into NEXT, as long as the company meets certain milestone targets.
Usage-based insurance (UBI) programs using embedded connected vehicle systems, with the consent of the customer, provide more accurate and reliable driving data, empowering insurers to reward safe driver behavior with opportunities for reduced personalized premiums.
