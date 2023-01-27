This Week in Transportation News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Lucid's new electric drive unit and new logistics features from Oracle.

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the auto and transportation industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Alaska Airlines eliminates inflight plastic cups: West Coast-based airline becomes first U.S. carrier to replace plastic with planet-friendly alternative

Combined with the company's Boxed Water™ partnership, these changes eliminate 2.2 million pounds of plastic waste from landfills every year, the equivalent weight of 24 Boeing 737s.

GP JOULE to order 100 Nikola Tre Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

Michael Lohscheller, President and CEO, Nikola Corporation , said, "The order from GP JOULE will be an example of how the Nikola Tre FCEV can further support commercial customers in Germany in their transition towards zero-emissions several years ahead of other OEMs, which helps to achieve the goal of decarbonizing the transportation sector."

Lucid Unveils State-of-the-Art Motorsports Electric Drive Unit

Positioned in the nose cone of every racecar in the current electric world championship, the new Lucid drive unit provides regenerative energy recovery from the front wheels under braking, significantly enhancing the racecar's performance envelope, efficiency, and relevance to road car advancement.

eBliss Launches with Strategic Partnership for Distribution: Meet the Company Engineering Transportation Solutions of the Future, Today

New trailblazer in transportation tech announces launch, teaming up with Tomberlin to lead transportation revolution with smarter, more sustainable, and easy-to-use electric bikes.

Oracle Delivers New Logistics Capabilities to Get Global Supply Chains Moving

"The last few years tested the flexibility of global logistics operations and many organizations have struggled to keep pace with the changing market," said Derek Gittoes , vice president of supply chain management product strategy, Oracle. "With Oracle Transportation Management and Oracle Global Trade Management, organizations can rapidly adapt to changes in their supply chain and logistics network."

Weekend Pacific Surfliner Service to Resume on Feb. 4

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency will restore partial train service between San Diego and Los Angeles . Passenger rail service was suspended between Irvine and Oceanside on September 30, 2022 , out of an abundance of caution after officials noticed movement of the tracks and the adjacent hillside.

High-Speed Vehicle-Inspection Technology for Dealers on Display at NADA

UVeye vehicle scans use proprietary sensor fusion, artificial intelligence, machine-learning and high-tech camera systems. They are proven to catch 96% of existing problems compared to less than 25% for manual checks.

Terra Drone Raises $14 Million from Aramco's Wa'ed Ventures

With this financing, Terra Drone will set up a new subsidiary in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia , Terra Drone Arabia , in line with the Saudi government's "Vision 2030."

Lexus and ChargePoint Elevate RZ 450e Home and Public Charging Experience Michael Hughes, chief revenue officer of ChargePoint, said, "Through this arrangement, Lexus drivers will benefit from the simplicity of having access to all of their charging information, across public and home charging, when using Home Flex and the ChargePoint network."

