This Week in Transportation News: 9 Stories You Need to See

American Honda Joins Modern Golf Movement as First National Automotive Partner of Topgolf

New partnership will connect Honda and Acura brands with next-gen buyers

Expanded Chicago Drives Electric Indoor Test Track Showcases Electric Vehicle

The Chicago Auto Show has engaged a range of EV experts to support the Chicago Drives Electric hub including title sponsor, ComEd, and premier sponsors Autel, Cars.com, and Powering Chicago.

Trailways.com Announces New Service Connecting Detroit to Toronto

Detroit and Toronto reconnected by daily ground transportation for the first time since covid pandemic lockdowns.

New analysis by Geotab investigates the impact of temperature and speed on electric vehicle range

Free interactive resource uses real-world EV data to visualize factors that impact EV performance.

Kia Wins 2023 Vincentric Best Value In America Awards For 2023 Sorento PHEV And Rio

Rio identified as having the lowest cost of ownership in both the Subcompact and Subcompact Hatchback segments.

BofA to Offer Financing for Residential Electric Vehicle Chargers

New loan option enables consumers to finance electric vehicles and chargers together.

Roambee's Supply Chain Intelligence Platform Drives Record Growth for the Company

The platform is built on highly accurate real-time sensor data analytics and is the brain behind tomorrow's autonomous supply chain.

Southwest Airlines Dispatchers And Facilities Maintenance Technicians Approve Collective Bargaining Agreements

"We have now ratified agreements with five of our union-represented workgroups within the past four months," said Adam Carlisle , Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines®.

Hyundai Announces Evolve+ EV Subscription Program at the Chicago Auto Show

Evolve+ is Meant to Attract the "EV-Curious" Audience, and Attract First-time EV Customers with Popular IONIQ 5 and Kona Electric Models.

