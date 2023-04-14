This Week in Transportation News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a drop in vehicle transaction prices and the new Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter.

After Nearly Two Years, New-Vehicle Transaction Prices Fall Below Sticker Price in March 2023 , According to New Data from Kelley Blue Book

Rebecca Rydzewski , research manager of economic and industry insights for Cox Automotive, said, "We've been anticipating transaction price declines, as inventory has been steadily improving and choice has expanded. More vehicles on dealer lots – and on their competitors' lots – means dealers simply don't have the pricing power they did six months ago."

Overlanders Rejoice! Introducing the All-New 2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter

Developed from the ground up for those seeking extended adventures, Tacoma Trailhunter will build upon Toyota's legendary off-road and overlanding credibility with purpose-built engineering and robust components.

GM Leads $50 Million Funding Round in EnergyX to Unlock U.S.-Based Lithium Supply for Rapidly Scaling EV Production

EnergyX's direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology portfolio can make lithium metal directly from brine and potentially in anode-ready form for EV batteries, which enables more cost-effective and sustainable lithium recovery to unlock a vast lithium supply chain in North America that may otherwise be unviable.

Kia starts building facility for electric purpose-built vehicle (PBV) production

The new plant will be eco-friendly and minimize carbon emissions, with mass production slated to begin in late 2025.

Highly Anticipated 2024 Acura Integra Type S Delivers Ultimate Street Performance; On Sale in June

The new Acura Integra comes with a 320 horsepower turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, a six-speed manual transmission, and 4-piston Brembo® front brakes, making this the most powerful Integra ever.

New Bestop® Skyrider™ Retractable Top for Four Door Ford Bronco Creates Open Air Access for Front and Back-Seat Occupants

Bestop's new Skyrider has a large dual-row opening that gives both front and back-seat passengers access to open air when folded back. The unique Skyrider design replaces the factory top panels to add even more character to one of the most popular 4x4s on the market.

Unleashing the 2024 Living Vehicle® HD lineup

The absence of limitations in an off-grid environment sets the 2024 Living Vehicle luxury travel trailer apart from the rest of the industry. The company has created an autonomous, electric-powered living solution, starting with a foundation of renewable solar energy.

GreenPower Reports Record Deliveries of More Than 120 All-Electric Vehicles in Q4

The majority of the deliveries were EV Star Cab and Chassis, but also included EV Star Cargoes, EV Stars, EV 250 thirty-foot low floor transit buses, and a Type D BEAST all-electric school bus.

U.S. Postal Service Files Notice with PRC for New Mailing Services Pricing The price changes will take effect on July 9, 2023 , and are increasing to offset the rise in inflation. The prices are still relatively affordable, with 1 oz. letters rising to 66 cents , metered 1 oz. letters at 63 cents , domestic postcards at 51 cents , international postcards at $1.50 , and international 1 oz. letters at $1.50 .

