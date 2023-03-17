This Week in Travel News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy travel industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Disney at SXSW and summer camping deals.

For The First Time, Disney Parks Takes The Stage at SXSW 2023

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro and Disney Imagineers shared insights about how creating immersive environments, sensory-provoking food and music, visual effects, interactions with favorite Disney characters, and world-class service from Disney cast members are all designed to bring people together to create their own stories again and again.

From the Sea to the Sky: United Invests $5 Million in Algae-based Fuel Producer Viridos

This $5 million investment will support the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) made from algae, an abundant and scalable resource that can be grown and harvested without impacting the food supply chain.

Marriott Bonvoy and NCAA® Celebrate March Madness® with Unforgettable Stays and Unparalleled Fan Experiences

This March, Marriott Bonvoy will once again welcome spectators during key basketball tournament events – from Selection Sunday® to The Final Four® – along with unique game experiences through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform, where members can redeem points to access sports, food, music and entertainment events across the country.

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Announces $55 Million Tower Remodel

Renamed the MGM Tower, the new offerings will feature more than 700 completely reimagined guestrooms and add a collection of luxury Vista Suites located at the tower's corners with extraordinary wraparound views of the Atlantic City skyline.

Camping Deals Make Summer Vacations Possible for Under $100 per Night

From March 14 through March 19 , Campspot will hook campers up with the best deals of the season, offering special booking bonuses and up to 50% off at nearly 200 participating campgrounds across the country using the code BIGGEST23.

Southwest Airlines Plans to Boost Operational Resiliency to Enhance Support for Employees and Customers

As a result of the initial assessments conducted by Southwest, and the globally-recognized aviation consultancy Oliver Wyman , the airline has developed a three-part Tactical Action Plan to boost operational resiliency in key areas across the Company.

Keith Urban Extends Las Vegas Residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino with New November Dates

From the first notes to the last, Urban shows why he is one of the best live performers of any musical genre. The night features a host of his #1s, including "Somewhere In My Car," "Somebody Like You," "Blue Ain't Your Color" and "Wasted Time," as well as songs never played before, and some not played live in nearly a decade.

Viasat to Provide In-Flight Connectivity to Additional Delta Aircraft, Including Widebodies

"We are honored to continue expanding as the technology provider supporting Delta's mission to offer fast, free Wi-Fi as part of its evolved customer experience," said Don Buchman , Viasat's vice president and general manager, Commercial Aviation. "The speed and scale at which we have reached this milestone together – now with more than 1,000 aircraft planned -- has been astounding and is a tribute to our collaboration."

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts Reveals a Haven of Seaside Glamour with the Debut of The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya

Inspired by the neighboring 620-acre nature reserve and UNESCO World Heritage Site – the Sian Ka'an Reserve, the resort breathes life and magic into the Kanai region with its avant-garde architecture, inviting interiors, and bespoke service.

Calling Up-and-Coming Artists, Royal Caribbean Launches Art Program to Debut on Icon of the Seas

In the new "Artist Discovery Program," up-and-coming artists from destinations the cruise line visits can vie to put their work on display for millions of vacationers who will set sail for years to come.

