This Week in Travel News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy travel industry press releases from PR Newswire, including new culinary experiences from Celebrity Cruises and REI's new travel offerings.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the travel industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Celebrity Cruises Unveils New Flavors and Culinary Experiences Onboard its Upcoming Ship, Celebrity Ascent

The fourth vessel in the line's revolutionary Edge Series, Ascent, will delight travelers with redesigned restaurants, a new immersive dinner experience, expanded food and cocktail menus, a new whiskey tasting experience, and a plant-based multi-course dinner.

REI Co-op expands multiday travel offerings with return to Canada and new U.S. destinations

"Whether someone joins us for an afternoon paddle in a metro area or on a backcountry camping trip under the stars, the benefits of time outside are undeniable. The best part is that we take care of all the details," said Mark Seidl , divisional vice president of REI Experiences.

Boeing Announces Scholarships for Pilot Training

Boeing is investing $950,000 in scholarships for pilot training to grow and diversify talent required to meet significant long-term demand for commercial airplane pilots.

U.S. News Announces the 2023-2024 Best Travel Rewards Programs

U.S. News analyzed travel rewards programs in two categories: Best Hotel Rewards Programs and Best Airline Rewards Programs. The rankings consider highly coveted factors by travelers, including the ease of earning free flights or stays, property and flight availability, and additional benefits such as complimentary checked bags, discounted room rates and elite member perks.

JW Marriott Dallas Arts District Debuts in Thriving Arts District

Located within walkable blocks from the Dallas Museum of Art, Nasher Sculpture Center, Crow Museum of Asian Art, Meyerson Symphony Center, Moody Performance Hall, and the Winspear Opera House, the first JW Marriott hotel in Dallas is in one of the best cultural epicenters in the South.

United Becomes First U.S. Airline to Add Braille to Aircraft Cabin Interiors

In addition to adding Braille, United is working with the National Federation of the Blind (NFB), the American Council of the Blind (ACB) and other disability advocacy groups to explore the use of other tactile navigational aids throughout the cabin such as raised letters, numbers, and arrows.

Gaylord Hotels' Iconic ICE! Event Returns for 2023 Christmas Season

More than 2 million pounds of ice at each of the brand's five resorts transform into colorful, larger-than-life, story-driven holiday showplaces featuring characters and scenes from beloved Christmas classics. It is all part of the brand's So. Much. Christmas. extravaganza, featuring dozens of holiday activities, entertainment, unique dining experiences, and more.

Choice Hotels International Releases First "Choice Privileges State of the American Traveler Survey" in Partnership with Harris Poll, Uncovering How People Want to Travel This Summer and Beyond

The survey finds consumers are prioritizing experiences and exploring the U.S. and want to spend less than $200 /night on lodging.

Holland America Line Launches Onboard Credit Offer for AARP Members

AARP members can book a Holland America Line cruise using their travel advisor or directly with the cruise line to receive the onboard credit that can be put toward shore excursions, spa services, beverages, specialty dining, gift shop purchases, and more.

Jerry Seinfeld, the Longest Running Headliner in Caesars Palace History, Returns for Six Performances in 2024 at The Colosseum

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. PT . There are also limited tickets still available for Seinfeld's final performances in 2023 on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 .

Read more of the latest travel-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtravel on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Alaska Air Group, Royal Caribbean Holdings, and Hawaiian Holdings.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-travel-news-10-stories-you-need-to-see-301887841.html

SOURCE PR Newswire