This Week in Travel News: 10 Stories You Need to See

San Diego Zoo Safari Park Announces Elephant Valley, Largest Transformative Project in 50-year History

The all-new Denny Sanford Elephant Valley will reimagine the heart of the Safari Park, turning the current elephant environment into a dynamic savanna and a place of exploration. Elephant Valley will give guests of all ages the opportunity to connect with elephants like never before, encouraging greater empathy, understanding, and appreciation of this majestic species—and igniting a passion for wildlife.

Upgraded Points Latest Survey Shows Americans Are Not Prepared for the REAL ID Act: Confusion Around Deadlines, Necessity, and More

"It's clear there's a significant difference in awareness, especially across different states and demographic groups," said Alex Miller , Founder of Upgraded Points. "Far too many are still in the dark about the impending requirements and timeline."

Data Finds Overwhelming Support for Passenger Rail in America

"These survey results confirm Amtrak is on the right path with our commitment to deliver a new era of rail for America," said Amtrak President Roger Harris . "The country has spoken – strengthening our nation's intercity passenger rail network is an important priority."

ROCKSINO BY HARD ROCK DEADWOOD: The New Name of the Game in This Wild West Town Hosts Grand Opening

The Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood is a unique boutique hotel and casino experience, which includes most of what fans of the Hard Rock brand have come to know, but on a smaller scale than its famous integrated resorts in gateway international cities.

National Park Foundation and Subaru offer chance for adventure through 'Explore More' Sweepstakes

Today ( Aug. 7 ) marks the launch of the 2023 'Explore More' sweepstakes. The 2-in-1 grand prize includes a Subaru Solterra EV plus a $5,000 national park vacation of your choice!

Record Number of Guns Being Confiscated at Airports: U.S. LawShield® Offers Tips on How to Travel Safely with Firearms and Ammunition

"Our mission is to educate the growing number of people who carry firearms on how to travel legally and safely with firearms and ammunition, and thus also prevent the repercussions, including expensive court costs and fines, confiscations of firearms, and other issues," said Kirk Evans , president of U.S. LawShield.

Outdoorsy, in tandem with investors and banking partners, launches $30 million 'Oasis Fund' to capitalize on glamping's explosive growth

With a $30 million investment to start, the Oasis Fund will empower individuals to start their own turnkey glamping businesses by simplifying the purchasing process. Outdoorsy has partnered with the world's leader in canvas safari tent design to handcraft the tents which can be found in premier glamping resorts and campgrounds around the world.

The Conservatory Introduces a Hospitality Collective of Nature-based Stays and Experiences

The Conservatory is a community of design-forward hotels for nature enthusiasts. A first of its kind, The Conservatory presents a portfolio of nature-based, artfully designed properties that expand upon their locations' culture, environment, and history.

All-New Norwegian Viva Debuts in Europe and Welcomes First Guests Aboard

Making a grand debut in Europe , Norwegian Viva departed for its first spectacular nine-day journey through the Mediterranean, taking guests from Venice (Trieste) , Italy , to Lisbon, Portugal , with stops in some of Europe's most incredible seaside destinations including Salerno, off Italy's picturesque Amalfi Coast ; Cannes along France's stunning Cote d'Azur; and Ibiza, Spain , in the Balearic Islands, among other superb destinations.

Grubhub and Sonesta Partner to Bring Mobile Ordering to Sonesta ES Suites and Simply Suites Hotels

Guests will be able to order on Grubhub via geolocation and QR codes around each property that take them directly to the Grubhub Marketplace. The hotel location and courier drop-off instructions will automatically populate at checkout for ease of use.

