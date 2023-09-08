This Week in Travel News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy travel industry press releases from PR Newswire, including new luxury vacation itineraries and fall travel trends.

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

The Luxury of Personalized Discovery: Latest Four Seasons Private Jet 2025 Itineraries Revealed

Ancient Explorer, International Intrigue, and Timeless Encounters return with new exciting additions, including renowned "set-jetting" destinations, San Domenico Palace, Taormina, a Four Seasons Hotel and Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, a Four Seasons Hotel

Tripadvisor's Fall Finds: City Breaks and Solo Trips Hot This Season

Although the popular summer vacation season is coming to a close, travel doesn't appear to be fading with it: 74% of American travelers surveyed report they will travel this fall, well above the 61% planning to travel at the same time last year.

Spirit Airlines Launches Round-Up Donation Feature at Booking, Empowering Travelers to Make a Positive Impact on Nonprofits Across the Carrier's Network

"This new initiative is a big step forward in our efforts to make a meaningful social impact in the communities where we live and fly and gives our Guests a chance to contribute to the life-changing work our nonprofit partners are carrying out every day," said Lania Rittenhouse , President of The Spirit Charitable Foundation and Vice President of Guest Experience, Brand & Communications for Spirit Airlines.

Switzerland Is No. 1 in the World, According to 2023 Best Countries Report

Attributes are grouped into 10 subrankings, ranging from entrepreneurship and quality of life to power and heritage. Entrepreneurship is the most heavily weighted subranking this year, as determined by the most recent gross domestic product per capita data.

Oceania Cruises Unveils Inaugural Season Sailings for Allura

The 26 Inaugural Season sailings span more than 92 destinations on various seven- to 34-day voyages and will open for sale on September 13, 2023 . The opulent newbuild will boast standard staterooms measuring at an astounding 291 square feet, larger than many entry-level suites on some ultra-luxury cruise lines.

Rhode Island Is Bringing Its Renowned Cuisine And History To Detroit, Atlanta , Baltimore , And The Greater Los Angeles Area

"By bringing a little bit of the Ocean State to our direct fly markets across the country, we are working to increase tourism to Rhode Island which in turn supports our small businesses and continues our economic momentum," said Governor Dan McKee .

Disney College Program Offers College Students and Recent Graduates the Internship Experience of a Lifetime

Disney College Program participants are chosen to work in a variety of frontline roles across Disney's theme parks and resorts, where they gain transferable new skills and get hands-on experience making magic for the millions of guests who visit Walt Disney World each year.

Hawaiian Airlines Begins Ticket Sales for Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Hawaiian's new flagship aircraft will debut April 15 with daily service between Honolulu (HNL) and San Francisco through May 14 , followed by select flights between Honolulu and Los Angeles starting May 14 , and Maui (OGG) and Los Angeles from May 15 .

Outdoor Hospitality Brand, Starlight Haven, Opens Expanded Resort in Hot Springs, Arkansas

The expansion introduces geodesic domes, safari-inspired tents, and a range of communal areas and hiking trails throughout the 27-acre site. At the heart of the expansion lies a communal clubhouse, an inviting 1,000 sqft. open space designed to bring guests together.

Stay Steps Away from Ubud's Treasures: The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Invites You to Explore Culture and Nature

The resort's strategic location provides guests with convenient access to some of Ubud's most renowned attractions, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the vibrant local culture and captivating natural wonders of the region.

