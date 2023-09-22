This Week in Travel News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy travel industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a getaway inspired by Netflix's "Emily in Paris."

Give the Ultimate Gift this Holiday Season: An Unforgettable Winter Getaway at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort

A special connectivity to Walt Disney World Resort enables guests to experience magical holiday events at the Disney Theme Parks, such as "Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party" at Magic Kingdom Park, and the brand-new nighttime celebration "Disney Jollywood Nights" at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Dharma Launches " Paris by Emily," the First Official Travel Experience for the MTV Entertainment Studios-Produced Emily in Paris , Netflix's Hit Series

The four-night/five-day small group trips to Paris are hosted by lifestyle influencers, or "Emileaders." Mirroring Emily's Parisian adventures, the trips offer a range of immersive experiences centered around fashion, lifestyle and romance.

Biltmore to host Chihuly at Biltmore, an exhibition of the work of globally-renowned artist Dale Chihuly

In addition to the gallery exhibition inside Amherst at Deerpark , a large-scale installation will be presented at the front of Biltmore House, and guests may also experience Chihuly's Iris Gold and Garnet Chandelier in the estate's permanent collection, now on view in Biltmore Winery.

Jurassic Quest to Celebrate National Fossil Day ( Oct. 11 ) with Virtual Day of Dinosaur Fun - For Free!

Each interactive virtual session will include about 30 minutes of live family-friendly fun led by the Jurassic Quest dinosaur trainer team. Kids are encouraged to come in costume, bring along their favorite dinos, and can even snuggle in for baby dino bedtime stories to close out the holiday.

Royal Caribbean Group Drives Forward Alternative Fuel Use with The Successful Completion of Biofuel Testing

The company confirmed onboard technical systems met operational standards, without quality or safety concerns, demonstrating the biofuel blend is a reliable "drop in" supply of lower emission energy that ships can use to set sail across Europe and beyond.

Southwest Airlines Named "Best Airline for Families" in MONEY's List of 2023 Travel Awards

"We know families traveling together are looking for a comfortable and smooth travel experience, and our People take great pride in delivering their legendary Hospitality every step of the way," said Jonathan Clarkson , Vice President of Marketing at Southwest Airlines.

Take Your NFL Passion on the Road with "The Ultimate Upgrade" from Courtyard by Marriott and Marriott Bonvoy This NFL Season

As the Official Hotel of the New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, and Seattle Seahawks, the Courtyard "Ultimate NFL Fan Rooms" will fully immerse fans in the excitement of gameday with exclusive in-room team memorabilia, locker-themed closets and more.

RVshare Introduces ChatGPT Plug-In: A Game Changer for Travel Planning

From novices to seasoned explorers, this innovative tool promises to redefine the RV travel planning process. By simply typing in natural queries like "What RVs are available to rent near the Grand Canyon next weekend?", users will receive recommendations based on RVshare's inventory and historical search data.

Quark Expeditions Launches New Arctic 2025 Season: "Rethink Your Bucket List"

Quark Expeditions is offering an early booking bonus of $1,000 to any guest who decides to step away from the Top 10 lists in favor of truly unique polar experiences in the remote Arctic.

Hooray for Hollywood ! Princess Cruises to Roll Out the Red Carpet on Three California Coastal "Hollywood Insider" Theme Cruises in October 2023

The themed cruises bring together the stars of Dallas , musicians, special effects and makeup artists to share personal stories working in the entertainment industry. The voyages range in length from three to seven days.

