This Week in Travel News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy travel industry press releases from PR Newswire, including travelers' favorite beaches and travel packages for F1 in Las Vegas.

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the travel industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Tripadvisor Names Best Beaches in the World for Travelers' Choice Awards 2023

Looking at the quality and quantity of ratings for beach experiences, Tripadvisor was able to determine travelers' absolute favorite beaches of the year, providing the best guidance for everyone looking to plan their own unforgettable beach trips this year.

United Names Oscar the Grouch as First Chief Trash Officer

United Airlines today named Sesame Street's Oscar the Grouch as its first Chief Trash Officer as he and the airline celebrate his love of rubbish. United Airlines' new, consumer education campaign is designed to promote the expected benefit of using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) more broadly.

SeaPak Hosts 'See the Sea' Contest With a Grand Prize of a First-Time Ocean Vacation

Ciera Womack , Director of Marketing, Seafood, for Rich's Consumer Brands Division, said, "Recognizing that about 60% of the world's population lives more than 60 miles from an ocean or sea, a coastal vacation is a dream for many, and we're proud to be able to make that dream come true."

Four Seasons and Red Sea Global to Introduce New Resort in Saudi Arabia's Luxury Lifestyle Destination

The new Four Seasons Resort will be located on Shura Island , the hub of the development and also home to a yacht marina, leisure and lifestyle facilities, retail offerings, 18-hole golf course and more.

Serengeti Flyer, the World's Tallest and Fastest Ride of its Kind, Officially Opens at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Serengeti Flyer features twin dueling arms that soar progressively higher, reaching speeds of 68 mph, a maximum height of 135 feet at the ride's peak and the pulse-pounding thrill of multiple negative-G moments.

Celebrity Chef Giada De Laurentiis Named Godmother of Oceania Cruises' New Ship Vista

Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, has named celebrated Italian-American chef, author, restaurateur and Emmy Award-winning food personality Giada De Laurentiis as godmother of its newest ship Vista, debuting May 2023 .

Luxury Bellagio Fountain Club Revealed for Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023; Packages Now Available

Perched above the Las Vegas Strip Circuit™, the exclusive Bellagio Fountain Club will provide unrivaled track and fountain views; meet and greets with F1 ambassadors; unlimited food & beverage by celebrated chefs, master mixologists and sommeliers; and access to the Club's private indoor and rooftop hospitality decks.

WaterWalk Celebrates Grand Opening of Next-Gen Lodging Concept in Phoenix

The 126-room property, set directly in the heart of Deer Valley , introduces the reimagined WaterWalk hybrid home approach, providing travelers the best blend of an upscale extended-stay hotel and a place to call home with spacious units that can be personalized.

UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya Debuts Its First Ever Wellness Event

From June 23-July 4 , the hotel's immersive programming invites guests to soak up several days of enriching and lively wellness practices. Surrounding the five key components: wellness, nutrition, mental health, beauty, and physical fitness, Aura Wellness will exhibit a one-of-a-kind nourishing venture for guests to immerse themselves into.

Hard Rock Heals Foundation Teams Up with Jordin Sparks and Women Who Rock to "Rock Women's Health" All March Long

In partnership with WWR, an organization focused on educating, supporting and funding women-centric health research, Hard Rock will advocate for the future of women through the power of music.

Transformational Kansas City International Airport New Terminal Opens, Brings Enhanced Air Travel Experience to the Region

Designed with adaptability and expansion in mind, the terminal opens with 40 gates with the capability to expand to 50 gates in the future.

Read more of the latest travel-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtravel on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for SeaWorld.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-travel-news-11-stories-you-need-to-see-301761612.html

SOURCE PR Newswire