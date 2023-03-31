This Week in Travel News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy travel industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the world's most popular cruises and tips for choosing the right summer camp.

Cruise Critic Names the World's Most Popular Cruises for 2023

"With the successful return of the cruise industry, and a global demand that continues to grow, this year's awards are positioned to be more important and impactful than ever before," said Colleen McDaniel , Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic.

Choice Hotels Welcomes Zooey Deschanel As Its "Fairy Hotel Mother" In New, Multichannel National Marketing Campaign Where Travels Come True

The campaign promotes ChoiceHotels.com as an easy-to-use website, offering the best price guaranteed. By booking direct, travelers can find the right hotel with the right amenities at the right value for every type of stay.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Steps Up to the Plate as Official Hotel Partner of Minor League Baseball

Wyndham Rewards members will soon be able to redeem points for unprecedented access to all that MiLB has to offer, including: tickets to Minor League games, one-of-a-kind experiences such as throwing a first pitch, behind-the-scenes ballpark tours, batting practice field access and more.

FROM CASTLES TO KICKS…New Wales Vacation Includes its Very Own "Welcome to Wrexham" Experience

On the new Welsh Escape, travelers will begin their journey in London . From there, they'll travel through the English countryside – including visits to Stonehenge and Bath – en route to Wales . Wales experiences include Cardiff Castle, Brecon Beacons National Park, Builth Wells, Llangollen, Snowdonia National Park, Caernarfon, Chester , and Manchester .

Summer Camps Are Around the Corner: 4 Tips to Select the Right One for Kids

Samantha Stark , Senior Director of Life Time's Kids Programming, said, "Our Kids Camps provide a unique experience that helps kids build confidence, develop new skills, and have fun in a safe and secure environment."

Royal Caribbean Lights Up Icon of the Seas with New Bars, Nightlife

Whether vacationers are looking for live music, like two pianists going head-to-head, or to bar hop for sips of coffee-infused cocktails or bubbly at a new walkup champagne bar, Icon will debut an unrivaled lineup when it sets sail in January 2024 .

Kelly Clarkson Announces Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Designed exclusively for the Bakkt Theater (formerly Zappos Theater) stage, Kelly and her longtime band will immerse fans in an intimate music experience that spans her two-decade long catalog of award-winning hits.

Disney Cruise Line and Singapore Tourism Board to Bring Magical Cruise Vacations to Southeast Asia

Under a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding, Disney Cruise Line and Singapore Tourism Board agreed to collaborate to homeport a brand-new Disney cruise ship exclusively in Singapore for at least five years beginning in 2025.

Vail Resorts Introduces "My Epic Gear," Reimagining Gear Ownership and Gear Rental

My Epic Gear provides its members with the ability to choose the gear they want, for the full season or for the day, from a selection of the most popular and latest ski and snowboard models, and have it delivered to them when and where they want it, guaranteed, with free slopeside pick up and drop off every day.

Sabre and American Airlines set to go live with NDC content

Starting on April 3 , Sabre-connected travel buyers, agencies, and developer partners will be able to shop, book, and service American's NDC content, including paid seats, through Sabre's Offer and Order APIs, the agency point-of-sale tool, Sabre Red 360, and the online booking tool, GetThere.

Travel Like the Hoff: Europe's Trainline App and Actor David Hasselhoff Team Up for Once in a Lifetime Chief Conductor Contest

One lucky winner will win the golden train ticket, receiving an epic European rail vacation created by 'The Hoff' and inspired by his extensive train travel abroad.

