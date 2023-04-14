This Week in Travel News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy travel industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the summer travel forecast and an air-travel-friendly camping kit.

Expedia Summer Travel Forecast: Flight Searches Up 25%, Interest Surging for International Destinations

"This summer, travelers are clearly ready to dust off their passports and embrace jet lag as they set off overseas," says Melanie Fish , head of Expedia Group brands public relations.

Courtyard by Marriott and Marriott Bonvoy Draft 32 Passionate Fans Into Their "Inner Circle" to Champion Every Team Represented in the 2023 NFL Draft

Courtyard by Marriott and Marriott Bonvoy are looking to draft the 32 most eligible fans to watch the 2023 NFL Draft from the "Courtyard VIP Fan Zone," an experience only the Official Hotel of the NFL can provide.

Deloitte: Business Travel Begins to Take Off, But Full Recovery Experiences Further Delays Corporate travel spend will likely be smaller than pre-pandemic as U.S. and European companies weigh ROI and sustainability goals amid ongoing flexible work arrangements and increased use of technology.

First Camper That Can Fly!

This compact camping kit is the first of its kind to be packed into an air-travel-ready suitcase, allowing adventure seekers to fly with their camper anywhere in the world, rent a car upon arrival, and enjoy distances unreachable by any other motorhome, camper, or camping van.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Introduces The Marriott Vacation Clubs™ Vacation Ownership Portfolio

With villa resorts throughout the U.S, Caribbean , Mexico , Europe , Central America , Asia and Australia , The Marriott Vacation Clubs portfolio of brands appeals to those seeking spacious condo-like accommodations, personalization, and access to new destinations and experiences.

Princess Cruises Unveils "The Catch by Rudi" New Signature Seafood Restaurant

Debuting on Enchanted Princess as she emerges from dry dock on April 15 and coming soon to three more of the line's newest ships, The Catch by Rudi is the first Princess restaurant primarily devoted to seafood and offers a completely fresh take on seafood with the chef's contemporary interpretations of classic dishes, international fusion influences, highly-creative presentations and an engaging dining experience.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina : A Sensory-Friendly Destination for All

As a recognized autism-friendly destination, Myrtle Beach continues its increasing efforts to provide a safe, accessible, and welcoming destination for all, including a sensory-friendly pledge and numerous initiatives to promote and foster inclusivity throughout the region.

Carnival Corporation Announces Significant 2022 Sustainability Advances

In 2022, as almost 100% of Carnival Corporation's full fleet returned to guest cruise operations, the company continued prioritizing sustainability, making major strides toward its 2030 goals and setting the pace with industrywide leadership in pursuing carbon-neutral operations by 2050 – well ahead of current International Maritime Organization targets.

Luxury Outdoor Resort Brand, ULUM, Opens First Location Near Moab, Utah

Located on 200 acres of stunning desert landscape, the first destination of the ULUM brand reflects nature inside and out - with architecture that embraces the contours of the land and seamlessly integrates into the landscape it inhabits.

Upgraded Points Data Study Reveals Most Affordable Airlines for Last-Minute Ticket Purchases on Most Popular Domestic Flights

The study revealed which airline – across five major airlines: Spirit, United, American, Southwest, and Delta – offers the lowest prices for each trip if scheduled last-minute, as well as the most affordable last-minute trips based on the average one-way ticket cost available.

Whimstay, the Leading Last-Minute Vacation Rental Marketplace, Raises $10 Million in Equity

Roughly 50 percent of vacation rental nights stay vacant every year. Whimstay is uniquely positioned to book nights that would have otherwise gone unrented. This lost revenue for property managers and owners represents a $60 billion market opportunity.

