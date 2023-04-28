This Week in Travel News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy travel industry press releases from PR Newswire, including summer travel trends and free camping locations across the U.S.

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the travel industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

The Points Guy Releases First-of-its-Kind Trends Report Ahead of the Year's Biggest Travel Moments

Overall, while fears of a recession are looming, it isn't currently hindering trips for Americans as they're continuing to travel and invest in these experiences. With work-from-home policies more prevalent than pre-pandemic, vacations are longer, with the line between business and leisure blurred.

VAI Resort to Debut in 2024: Arizona's Largest and Boldest Hotel, Entertainment and Culinary Destination

Imagine a $1 billion , 60-acre resort oasis destination rising from the Arizona desert landscape. Imagine a hotel room transforming into the most incredible concert seat to view world-renowned artists and entertainers performing from the $40 million VAI stage in an unprecedented amphitheater and live entertainment venue.

Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotels Offer Room Rates Starting at $97 for Stays May 1 - August 31, 2023

Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotels include seven properties conveniently located in the Walt Disney World ® Resort with spacious accommodations, luxurious amenities, dining, and recreation offerings.

New Study Uncovers Whether EVs Can Compete with Gas Cars Traveling Iconic American Road Trips

The study determined that for every 100 miles driven along these popular routes, an EV owner will save $11 but will add 25 minutes, on average. An EV trip increased travel time by over 13 hours on one route, but less than 2 hours on another.

The Dyrt Releases Curated Collection of 5,000 Free Camping Locations

Campers can use this feature to navigate more than 5,000 free camping locations including dispersed campsites, free established campgrounds, and free camping on public lands — and find out if permits are required and how to get them.

Wallabing's Innovative Peer-To-Peer RV Rental Platform Offers RV Owners and Renters the Open Road to Revenue, Adventure, and Peace of Mind

"Owners make more, renters pay less" is the simple but powerful concept at the core of the Plano, Texas -based company's business, which streamlines the RV ownership and rental experience, and has increased its inventory by 682% in six months.

Wynn Al Marjan Island unveils design vision; upcoming resort to be new architectural landmark in the UAE

Set in a pristine setting overlooking the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf, Wynn Al Marjan Island rises more than 1,000 feet (305 meters) above the sea, welcoming visitors to a premium luxury experience, including exceptional entertainment and gaming amenities.

Alaska Airlines launches partnership with STARLUX Airlines

With more of us looking to travel internationally this year, Alaska Airlines is celebrating its newest global airline partner: STARLUX Airlines, a Taipei -based premium carrier, which has launched its inaugural transpacific service between Taipei and Los Angeles .

Carnival Jubilee Celebrates the Sea and Shores with Two New Zones

Carnival Jubilee, the next new ship in the Excel class, will debut fun, unique and immersive ocean-themed experiences in two new zones: Currents and The Shores, along with guest favorites and, of course, the fleet's third roller coaster at sea when she debuts later this year.

Trip.com reveals Brit-mania as King's Coronation looms

Analysis of flight bookings made between January and April 2023 , for arrivals into the UK over the bank holiday period ( May 1- 8 ) revealed a 70% increase, with flight bookings to the UK made in January 2023 increasing by a whopping 971% compared with January 2022 .

OTG Announces Expansion into Denver International Airport with New Farm-To-Terminal Dining Concept and Tech-Enhanced Hospitality

This initial entry into the Denver market will include the introduction of Sunset Loop Bar & Grill, a new concept that celebrates the Mile High City's local food culture, as well as Starbucks. OTG will also integrate its mobile-first technology, flo™ Xgen, within the Concourse B-East experience.

Read more of the latest travel-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtravel on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Southwest Airlines, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Hawaiian Airlines.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-travel-news-11-stories-you-need-to-see-301810169.html

SOURCE PR Newswire