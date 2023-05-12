This Week in Travel News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy travel industry press releases from PR Newswire, including top vacation rankings and free cruises for teachers.

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the travel industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

U.S. News Reveals the 2023-2024 Best Vacations Rankings

For the first time, Glacier National Park in Montana , takes the No. 1 spot in the Best Places to Visit in the USA ranking. The park stands out for offering some of the most majestic landscapes in the U.S., and has several challenging hikes and exceptional wildlife viewing opportunities.

Hidden Leaf Baja Opens as Premier Location for Wellness Retreats

This architectural gem with four-bedrooms, six-bathrooms, and four en suite bell glamping tents sits on two acres of peaceful gardens surrounded by serene views of the mountains and Pacific Ocean; accommodations for up to thirteen guests makes this the perfect location for retreats.

Tripadvisor Releases Seasonal Travel Index Results (June - August 2023 ), Outlining Traveler Sentiment and Insights for Australia , Japan , Singapore , United Kingdom and United States

With summer round the corner in the northern hemisphere, the next three months look set to be an extremely busy period for global travel, with over three-quarters of those surveyed (78%) planning leisure trips between June and August. The vast majority of these travelers (95%) plan to travel the same amount (42%) or more (53%) compared to last year.

5 Times Harder to Find Camping, Says 2023 Camping Report

In 2019, just 10.6 percent of respondents said they had a hard time finding a site to book because reservations were full. That percentage ballooned to 58.4 in 2022.

Norwegian Cruise Line is 'Giving Joy' and Awarding Free Cruises to Educators in Celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week

"We are proud to once again launch our Giving Joy campaign to celebrate the very important role teachers play in our community and for our youth, and to reinforce the connection between travel and education," said David J. Herrera , President of Norwegian Cruise Line.

More choices at 30,000 feet! Alaska Airlines adds bigger variety of food & beverage options

The airline has increased the variety of its food offerings, from doubling the number of pre-order options in the main cabin to giving First Class guests up to five different entrees to pick up on their flights.

America's 11 Most Endangered Historic Places - 2023 List Unveiled

"The diversity of sites on the 2023 list—and the stories behind them—reflect the complexities and challenges that have always been part of what it means to be American but have not always received the attention they deserve. Losing any of them would diminish us all," said Jay Clemens , interim president and CEO of the National Trust.

Princess Cruises to Homeport Caribbean Princess in Port Canaveral Starting Late November 2024

The iconic " Love Boat " brand will re-position its Caribbean Princess ship in late November 2024 to sail eastern and western Caribbean itineraries out of Port Canaveral for its winter season.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Welcomes Internationally Acclaimed LPM Restaurant & Bar This Fall

Heralded by World's Best 50 Restaurants, GQ and VOGUE, LPM will deliver its signature spontaneity and imaginative celebration of France's Mediterranean cuisine, art, and culture to the unique luxury resort in impeccable fashion.

SeaWorld San Diego Makes Learning Fun with Rescue Jr., an ALL-NEW Interactive Play Area Dedicated to Marine Animal Rescue and Conservation

Opening soon, children will become the heroes of the park and learn about animal rescue and rehabilitation in the coolest way possible - through hands-on, active, and engaging experiences. Kids can enjoy exciting play elements, a splash pad, water features, climbing structures and amazing rides. Real rescue vehicles, an obstacle course, puzzles, fun animal facts, and tips on how to help conservation every day add to the fun.

Travelzoo META Opens for Founding Members

Travelzoo META's experiences are intended to allow its members to explore hard-to-reach corners of the world, like summiting Mount Everest, or travel back in time—to Ancient Rome, perhaps. They can also discover new spaces beyond imagination. All this is possible using a mobile or desktop device and a simple browser.

Read more of the latest travel-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtravel on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Airbnb, SeaWorld and Wheels Up.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-travel-news-11-stories-you-need-to-see-301822848.html

SOURCE PR Newswire